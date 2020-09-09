SI.com
Penn State Halts Some Team Practices After Spike in COVID-19 Positive Tests; President 'Concerned' About University Numbers

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State has paused practice for several programs after 48 athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the program's highest total since results began being released in June. Penn State said that it has no evidence that the virus was transmitted during workouts or practices.

According to its weekly release, the athletic department reported the 48 positive results among 920 tests conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 4. The 5-percent positive rate triggered the shutdown, according to a department statement.

Penn State did not identify the programs that were paused.

"Based on these results and out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine," the statement said. "Contact tracing is being performed and there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities."

Prior to Wednesday's release, Penn State Athletics had reported a total of 11 positive cases among at least 1,273 tests administered since June. In its three previous updates, Penn State reported a total of three positive cases among more than 700 tests administered.

Penn State resumed in-person classes Aug. 24. Athletes who left campus prior to starting in-person classes were required to quarantine for seven days and be re-tested before resuming voluntary workouts.

"We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," an athletic department statement said.

The university reported Tuesday that 149 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation. Penn State reported 42 new cases among students in testing conducted from Sept. 4-6. There are no reported hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement that there was some "concerning behavior" over the weekend, including some large gatherings. Barron had asked students not to travel over the Labor Day weekend and to limit inviting visitors to campus.

“We continue to be concerned with the numbers, and we will continue to assess our status this week as the results from tests administered later in the weekend are returned. We know our community is anxious, but these data are just some of the many variables we consider every day in determining our next steps.”

Penn State updates its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday and Friday.

