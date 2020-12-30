James Franklin's Hope for 2021: Bringing His Family Back to Penn State

"I've got to find a way to get my family back together as soon as possible," Penn State's James Franklin said after the season.

After four months of separation, Penn State coach James Franklin surprised his family for Christmas. The next step: Bringing everyone back to State College permanently.

"At the end of the day, I've got to find a way to get my family back together as soon as possible," Franklin said recently.

At least on Christmas, though, the family reunited. Franklin told Steve Jones, the play-by-play announcer of Penn State football and men's basketball, that he surprised his family with a visit on Christmas eve. Jones shared the story on his radio show, which airs weekdays on Newsradio 1070 WKOK.

It marked the first time the Franklins were together since August, when the Big Ten initially canceled the 2020 football season and the Penn State coach drove overnight to see his wife and two daughters. Before and after, they shared a difficult sacrifice so Franklin could coach Penn State.

Franklin and his family (wife Fumi and daughters Shola and Addison) lived apart for most of the year as Penn State prepared for, and played, the 2020 season. They did so because Addison has Sickle cell disease, a blood cell disorder that can compromise immune systems and places those with it at greater risk for hospitalization if they contract COVID-19.

In March, the Franklins decided that they would live separately (Fumi and the daughters at a family residence in the South) while Franklin coached Penn State. Until Christmas, Franklin had spent only a few days with his family since March. The strain was evident throughout the fall.

"One of the things I have not done a great job of handling personally, that I have to be honest with myself and honest with the team about, is I have not done a great job of managing my family being gone. I have not," Franklin said in November, when his team was 0-3. "They're my fuel. I go home, they're able to pour into me, and I've not done a great job of that. At the end of the day, I have to. I have to manage those things."

Franklin ultimately rallied the Lions to win their last four games and finish 4-5. After that, the program announced that it would forgo a possible bowl bid, ending the season with a Dec. 19 victory over Illinois.

Following that game, Franklin said he would need to quarantine for five days (on a family doctor's advice) before even seeing his family. That left him with just enough time to plan a Christmas visit.

Still, the reunion might be only fleeting. Franklin has said that the State College region has limited resources for handling Sickle cell disease, complicating the family's plan to return permanently. As a result, Franklin expects the living situation to "continue for a little bit longer."

"I do know there's a lot of conversations about how I'm going to be able to try to get my family back here," Franklin said before Christmas. "The [Penn State] administration has been really good about some discussions that we've had about that, how I'm going to get to see them and then how can we support them in this region based on her Sickle cell.

"I wish it was that simple, where I could just go and check in with them and see them for a short period of time. I just don't see how that would work on either end, from a family perspective or a Penn State perspective."

Brent Pry, Penn State's defensive coordinator, visited Franklin at his home in early December, one of the few times Pry had been there this season. Pry, who has worked with Franklin for a decade, immediately noticed how empty and quiet the house felt.

"In this business, it's hard anyway, and your family keeps you anchored," Pry said. "It's what makes it work when you're winning, but when you're losing it's moreso. When you go home, your daughters don't care if you won or lost. They're going to hug you and love you and make you feel better about things. And it really stung me when I went out there and realized that Fumi and the girls hadn't been in that house since March. So it's been a toll, no doubt."

Late in the season, as Penn State played better and its win streak extended, Franklin sounded more positive about the on-field product. But he still delineated clear goals regarding the team.

Prior to the Illinois game, Franklin said he had three priorities: Keep his program free from COVID, end the season with a victory and "find a way to get my family back."

He accomplished the first two. Now, it's time for No. 3.

"I always knew I was a family guy. I've always known that and I've never taken that for granted," Franklin said. "But I would challenge everybody on this call, the media members and anybody that may be listening, don't ever take that for granted. I didn't, but this has been enlightening. So, if you get an opportunity to hug your wife, your kids, brother, sister, family member, whatever it may be, do not take that for granted. That's something I've always known, but this is magnified for me. I've learned so much. At the end of the day, I've got to find a way to get my family back together as soon as possible."

