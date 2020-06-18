Penn State Could Address National Anthem Procedure This Fall

Penn State said it could review pregame procedures for home sporting events this fall, as Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addressed conference athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

Warren told USA Today in an interview that he would "personally empower student-athletes to express their right to free speech and peaceful protest," including during the national anthem at games.

"That's part of the beauty of the country that we will live in," Warren said.

Following Warren's interview, Penn State's athletic department issued this statement.

"We will be reviewing all aspects for game day for all 31 of our sports, as we regularly do," Penn State said. "This review may include pregame timing and the location of teams during the national anthem. We continue to support our student-athletes in using their voice and their platform to protest in a peaceful manner in order to affect change."

In Penn State's normal football pregame procedure, players return to the locker room after warmups and retake the field following the national anthem. It has been a consistent format for years, one that many football teams across the country follow.

Penn State coach James Franklin has addressed past instances of NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick, taking a knee during the national anthem. In 2016, Franklin said that he discussed the protests with his team, calling them a positive in generating discussion.

"What you're seeing going on right now, whether you agree with some of the protests or how it happened, I think the positive thing for our country and the positive thing for being on a college campus is that it promotes dialogue," Franklin said in 2016. "There are discussions going on about these topics. They're very, very important topics for our country and for our society in general."

In 2017, after President Trump suggested NFL owners should fire players who don't stand for the anthem, Franklin said, "I have strong feelings as a United States citizen. I do have strong feelings as a college football coach, and I have very strong feelings as an African American."

Franklin later added, "So to me, the answer is pretty simple. We're in a free country, and people have the ability to express themselves the way they think is right. And it's our job as educators and as coaches, especially at the collegiate level, to just make sure our guys are being thoughtful about it."

Franklin is part of Penn State's nine-member group that will serve on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

