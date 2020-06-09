AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State Defensive Back Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State safety C.J. Holmes entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. Rivals.com first reported the news.

Holmes spent the past two seasons at Penn State after transferring from Notre Dame. He joined the Lions as a running back, redshirted in 2018 and moved to defense last season. Holmes played in nine games, finishing with two tackles.

Holmes began his career at Notre Dame, where he played running back as a freshman in 2017. He was dismissed from the team in 2018 for a violation of team rules. Holmes joined Penn State as a walk-on.

Last year, Penn State coach James Franklin said that Holmes made the position switch for an opportunity to have an impact on defense and special teams.

"When we were recruiting him, we were recruiting him at multiple different spots: wide receiver, defensive back, possibly running back," Franklin said. "I think at the running back position, he felt like he could play there, but he felt like he had a better chance at safety."

In a recent video interview, Penn State safety Lamont Wade called Holmes a player to watch.

"He's been through a lot of setbacks," Wade said. "But he's a hard worker and he's just as athletic as anybody on our defense. I feel like he's someone who's about to rise up."

Holmes joined receivers Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer, running back Ricky Slade and defensive tackle Damion Barber among the Penn State players who have entered the transfer portal since the 2019 regular season ended. Shorter has transferred to Florida.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. (Mobile users click the notification bell). Follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Franklin: 'I’m Confident that We’re Going to Find a Way to Make This Thing Work.'

The Penn State coach addressed concerns of those players and parents uneasy about returning.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Receives First Commitment for Class of 2023

Mathias Barnwell, a tight end from Virginia, is the first player to commit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

The Big Ten reading room: Top stories from across the conference

What's new in the Big Ten? Tap into our links from the SI college football network.

Mark Wogenrich

What's next for Journey Brown?

The Penn State running back challenges himself to build on his star turn at the Cotton Bowl.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State's James Franklin Made the Most of Quarantine

Penn State's head coach described the past three months as 'completely the opposite of the way I've worked for 25 years.'

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State honors its athletes of the year

Before their seasons ended abruptly, Denae Rivers and Lamar Stevens shined for Penn State

Mark Wogenrich

Will you wear a mask at Beaver Stadium this fall?

Penn State surveys season-ticket holders, asking for input to shape the football experience.

Mark Wogenrich

The James Franklin Q&A

The Penn State coach discusses the complex process of returning to workouts, which he stressed will be voluntary.

Mark Wogenrich

At Penn State, a Time to Speak and to Listen

Penn State coach James Franklin gave his team a chance to discuss the death of George Floyd

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Win Total Odds: Should Gamblers Take the Over or Under?

A year after Penn State won 11 games, oddsmakers set the win total at 9.5 for 2020.

Mark Wogenrich