Penn State Defensive Back Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State safety C.J. Holmes entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. Rivals.com first reported the news.

Holmes spent the past two seasons at Penn State after transferring from Notre Dame. He joined the Lions as a running back, redshirted in 2018 and moved to defense last season. Holmes played in nine games, finishing with two tackles.

Holmes began his career at Notre Dame, where he played running back as a freshman in 2017. He was dismissed from the team in 2018 for a violation of team rules. Holmes joined Penn State as a walk-on.

Last year, Penn State coach James Franklin said that Holmes made the position switch for an opportunity to have an impact on defense and special teams.

"When we were recruiting him, we were recruiting him at multiple different spots: wide receiver, defensive back, possibly running back," Franklin said. "I think at the running back position, he felt like he could play there, but he felt like he had a better chance at safety."

In a recent video interview, Penn State safety Lamont Wade called Holmes a player to watch.

"He's been through a lot of setbacks," Wade said. "But he's a hard worker and he's just as athletic as anybody on our defense. I feel like he's someone who's about to rise up."

Holmes joined receivers Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer, running back Ricky Slade and defensive tackle Damion Barber among the Penn State players who have entered the transfer portal since the 2019 regular season ended. Shorter has transferred to Florida.

