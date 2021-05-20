Penn State's Defense Has an Offseason Keyword: Accountability

'We weren't very accountable last fall,' coordinator Brent Pry said. He wants that to change.

Penn State's defense labored through a grim stretch to start the 2020 season, one that coordinator Brent Pry insists on not repeating.

To accomplish that, Pry said he expects more responsibility from his players, particularly this summer.

"We've got to continue to build our identity as a defense," Pry said after Penn State concluded spring drills. "Part of that right now is accountability. We weren't very accountable last fall. Guys too often [were] not playing in the framework of the defense. That's on me, that's on the guys. We're all taking ownership and we're committed to being more accountable."

The 2020 scoring numbers, at least through the first five games, underscored Pry's point. From the Cotton Bowl through the 0-5 start of 2020, Penn State allowed at least 30 points in every game. That marked a six-game stretch in which opponents scored 30 or more points against the Lions.

Prior to that, according to College Football Reference, Penn State's longest such streak was three games. The Lions allowed 27.7 points per game, their highest under Pry, and ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring defense.

Opposing teams scored 31 touchdowns against Penn State in a nine-game season, which was more than opponents scored against Penn State in three other 13-game seasons since 2014.

Pry's defense lapsed and languished last year, but the eighth-year coordinator said he saw signs of recuperation during spring practice. He expects that to continue through summer training.

"We're making big strides there, but all summer long that's going to be a point of emphasis," Pry said. "... What those guys do in the summertime as far as speed enhancement, explosiveness and putting the right kind of strength on, that needs to happen.

"We have some guys that need to gain some pounds. we've got some guys who need to get stronger and we've got a couple guys who we hope to get a little bit quicker."

To address several needs, Penn State added three defensive players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. All three (cornerback Johnny Dixon, end Arnold Ebiketie and tackle Derrick Tangelo) figure to be impact players. In particular, Pry said he expects Dixon and Ebiketie to contribute early.

"Sometimes, when you step outside the program and sign a guy as a transfer, you just wonder, 'Why didn’t it work out? Why is he leaving?'" Pry said. "But these three guys are great additions."

Penn State returns seven starters on defense, including tackle PJ Mustipher and safety Jaquan Brisker, who will form the competitive core. Pry further is eager to showcase two linebackers in their new positions: Brandon Smith moved to Penn State's Will position (the one Micah Parsons played), and Curtis Jacobs is set to start at the Sam spot that Smith played last season.

"Curtis brings some things to the Sam position that we didn't have athletically," Pry said. "... Then with Brandon, putting him in the boundary at Micah's spot, he's very long and physical. Those two guys are really owning those spots, and I think we're improved in both areas."

And a spring defensive roundup can't pass without a mention of standout freshman cornerback Kalen King. Pry even drew a comparison between King and Parsons as a freshman.

"He’s got exceptional skills," Pry said. "He's very confident and mature for a freshman and he's got great instincts. He reminds me of Parsons a little bit. It just comes really easy to him, and he's shown that form in practice. I don't think there's been a practice go by that we haven't seen some highlights from him."

