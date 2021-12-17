How Manny Diaz Landed at Penn State

Manny Diaz barely had time to boil about his dismissal from Miami when James Franklin called. In fact, he had a day.

The Penn State coach, who needed a defensive coordinator quickly, said he tried to remain "respectful" of Diaz's feelings after being fired Dec. 6 while also making his pitch. The two talked for the first time on a Tuesday, extended their discussions into Wednesday and essentially agreed to terms Thursday.

Late on Dec. 10, a Friday night, Diaz landed in State College, and by Saturday morning he was at a Penn State practice, exuding a self-assurance that won over many players.

"You can feel his confidence as he's speaking to us," Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown said. "From that moment, I was like, 'This guy's the real deal.'"

Five days after Miami fired him, Diaz had found a new home at Penn State. He also began processing order out of the chaos.

"This past month has been a hell of a year," Diaz said. "... That was quite an extraordinary turn of events."

Diaz, Franklin's third defensive coordinator at Penn State, is unlike the others. He has three years of head-coaching experience at Miami (along with 18 days in 2018 at Temple) and a career built largely in Florida and the South.

Diaz and Franklin essentially were acquaintances before this, having coached against each other in the ACC and chatting at conventions. Diaz was more familiar with former Penn State coordinator Bob Shoop, with whom he has discussed defense for 15 years.

But Franklin, who wanted "the most experienced, successful defensive coordinator that we could get," made Diaz a quick target based on his resume and philosophy, which aligned with Penn State's. Also, the timeline mattered. It isn't getting shorter.

Franklin's initial call intrigued Diaz, who considered it a possible option for January, after some decompression time with his family. But of course, with the "all-powerful Signing Day" (as Diaz called it) looming, Franklin couldn't wait. And neither could the competition.

"It was a whirlwind, so I was trying to be respectful of what he was going through both personally and professionally, but also making sure that we talked enough that we could come to a point where both parties were comfortable with it moving forward," Franklin said. "... And then the other thing, there were a bunch of big-time programs that were in need of defensive coordinators, and a lot of us were all talking to the same people. So that factored into it as well."

Diaz has significant experience as a defensive coordinator, having served in the role at five schools before Penn State. Diaz became his own coordinator last season at Miami, which ranked ninth in the ACC in scoring defense.

The Miami job ended abruptly when the program replaced him with Oregon's Mario Cristobal during a process that left Diaz "disappointed." At first, Diaz said he thought "everything was on the table" regarding his future, even though he had no concrete plans. Then, Franklin called.

"I've always kind of felt in my mind that, when presented with moments of transition in my life, God sort of shows his hand at that time and sort of nudges you a certain way," Diaz said. "And I think the way that James reached out, if you're talking about defensive coordinator jobs — and premier defensive coordinator jobs across the country — Penn State has got to be up there with the best of them."

Diaz owned that first meeting with players, already looking and sounding the part of Penn State's defensive coordinator. Brown even called Diaz a little intimidating. "He looked like he was ready to ball," the safety said.

"The attitude, that chip on his shoulder, that swagger, he has it," defensive end Jesse Luketa added. "That's something that really caught my attention."

Diaz will join Penn State in Tampa for the Outback Bowl, where he will continue getting to know the players and staff. He already has some familiarity: Diaz hired Taylor Stubblefield as his receivers coach in 2019. Franklin then hired Stubblefield as his receivers coach in 2020.

"It's amazing how many people reached out to me after the hire about why they felt like it was a good hire," Franklin said.

Since the head-coaching carousel spins relentlessly, Diaz of course faced a question about getting back on it. He laughed, trying to measure his future in steps.

"That's the last thing on my mind right now," he said. "... There are some things about it that I'll miss, and some things about it that I certainly won't miss. What I'm really excited about is coaching defensive football at Penn State University. That's fun to say out loud."

