AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Two Penn State Backs Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Mark Wogenrich

Ja'Juan Seider, Penn State's running backs coach, says he leads the most competitive such position group in the country. Now two of his backs are nominated for their position's most prestigious award.

Journey Brown and Noah Cain were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, part of an 11-day series of unveilings for college football's major awards.

Brown returns after a breakthrough season in which he became a second-half star, compiling 100-yard performances in four of his last five games. Brown set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards rushing in the Cotton Bowl and averaged nearly 7 yards per carry on the season.

Cain had a record-breaking freshman season, recording eight touchdown receptions to surpass D.J. Dozier and Saquon Barkley. He also became the first freshman to since Barkley to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games.

Penn State' Larry Johnson Jr. won the Doak Walker Award in 2002. Ki-Jana Carter (1994), Curtis Enis (1997) and Barkley (2017) were finalists for the award.

The watch-list season continues this week with nominees for the Biletnikoff and John Mackey Awards. Here's a tracker of Penn State's preseason awards candidates.

The Doak Walker Award committee is scheduled to name 10 semifinalsts in November.

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Davey O'Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State Athletes Record Zero Positive Tests for COVID-19

Penn State says 178 student-athlete tests have been conducted with no positive results for COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich

SI All-American Watch List: Highlighting Penn State's Contenders

Who from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class will be named to the Sports Illustrated All-America Football Team?

Mark Wogenrich

Pay Reductions 'Probably Unavoidable,' Penn State AD Says

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour is exploring cost-cutting measures, including pay reductions for coaches.

Mark Wogenrich

by

jcast

Penn State's Sean Clifford Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford joins Micah Parsons on college football's preseason awards list.

Mark Wogenrich

James Franklin's Outlook for a 2020 Football Season

Penn State coach James Franklin discussed a variety of topics on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Basketball Gets Big News from Abdou Tsimbila

Penn State announced that 6-8 forward Abdou Tsimbila will be eligible for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State recruiting update: Two key prospects name Lions to their top 7

Defensive backs Derrick Davis Jr. and De'Jahn Warren list Penn State among their finalists.

Mark Wogenrich

Here's Your Chance to Zoom with James Franklin

The State College Quarterback Club is taking its weekly lunch with Penn State coach James Franklin online.

Mark Wogenrich

Why Penn State's Jonathan Sutherland Kept the Letter

Penn State's Jonathan Suthlerland received a letter about his 'disgusting' dreadlocks that made national news in 2019.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State football news this week? Check out AllPennState at SI.com

Mark Wogenrich