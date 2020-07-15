Two Penn State Backs Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Ja'Juan Seider, Penn State's running backs coach, says he leads the most competitive such position group in the country. Now two of his backs are nominated for their position's most prestigious award.

Journey Brown and Noah Cain were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, part of an 11-day series of unveilings for college football's major awards.

Brown returns after a breakthrough season in which he became a second-half star, compiling 100-yard performances in four of his last five games. Brown set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards rushing in the Cotton Bowl and averaged nearly 7 yards per carry on the season.

Cain had a record-breaking freshman season, recording eight touchdown receptions to surpass D.J. Dozier and Saquon Barkley. He also became the first freshman to since Barkley to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games.

Penn State' Larry Johnson Jr. won the Doak Walker Award in 2002. Ki-Jana Carter (1994), Curtis Enis (1997) and Barkley (2017) were finalists for the award.

The watch-list season continues this week with nominees for the Biletnikoff and John Mackey Awards. Here's a tracker of Penn State's preseason awards candidates.

The Doak Walker Award committee is scheduled to name 10 semifinalsts in November.

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Chuck Bednarik Award: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Davey O'Brien Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford

Doak Walker Award: Running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain

