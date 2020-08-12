Big Ten Decision Sidelined Several Penn State Title Contenders

Russ Rose, the dean of Penn State coaches, won't be on the volleyball court this fall for the first time since 1979. And the defending Big Ten women's soccer tournament champion won't take the field.

Football was the primary story Tuesday, when the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season. But some of Penn State's top programs were just as affected.

The women's volleyball team has won seven NCAA titles under Rose, including back-to-back championships in 2013-14. Last season Penn State qualified for its 39th consecutive NCAA tournament.

Only Penn State and Stanford have played in every NCAA women's volleyball tournament. And Rose, who was entering his 42nd season at Penn State, is the only head coach to take a team to all 39 tournaments.

"I understand the decision to postpone fall sports was one that was not taken lightly. The health and safety of our student-athletes, their families and the entire Penn State community will always be our number one priority," Rose said in a statement. "I am proud of the way the women on this team have handled the situation and the work they have put in to create a safe and healthy environment during early-season workouts and practice. I am confident they will continue those efforts and we will come back as strong as ever. We look forward to the next chance we get to represent Penn State."

The Penn State women's soccer team is the defending Big Ten tournament champion, having defeated Michigan 2-1 in overtime in last year's title game. The title was Penn State's eighth and fourth for head coach Erica Dambach.

Penn State has qualified for 25 consecutive NCAA tournaments and won the 2015 national championship.

"Our student-athletes have done everything we’ve asked of them to remain healthy and safe over these past several months," Dambach said. "I am so proud of how dedicated our students have been to their studies, as well as preparing and training under incredibly difficult circumstances.

"I am saddened they won’t be able to showcase their talents this fall, but we will be ready for the next time we can be out on Jeffrey Field and represent our great institution."

Penn State's men's soccer team last year made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. Its roster includes fifth-year senior Brandon Hackenberg, who was a first-team All-Big Ten defender last season. Brandon's older brother Christian played quarterback at Penn State from 2012-14.

The Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports is one we have been dreading, but it was made in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community," men's soccer coach Jeff Cook said. "Everyone at Penn State, especially our players, have done everything possible to prepare to play this fall. We are devastated we won’t be able to compete and represent Penn State in 2020, but we WILL be ready to do so when given the all clear."

And field hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss was poised to guide a Big Ten contender after leading her fifth-seeded team to the conference title game last season. Iowa defeated Penn State 1-0 in overtime for the championship

This is a very hard day for our field hockey family and while this not the outcome we were hoping for, we understand and appreciate that both our conference and Penn State University have prioritized the health and safety of not only our student-athletes but of our community as well in making this decision," said Morett-Curtiss, Penn State's coach since 1987. "We as the Penn State field hockey team will continue to do our part in keeping ourselves and those around us safe by abiding by the local, university and state guidelines as we work to get through this together. We hope our Penn State field hockey family of athletes, alumni and fans remain safe and healthy through these uncertain times."

