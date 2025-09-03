Penn State Fans Question Potential Move Away From Nike
Could Penn State be replacing the swoosh with the 3 stripes? According to a report by On3's Brett McMurphy, it might. McMurphy reported Tuesday that Penn State will switch apparel companies from Nike to Adidas, potentially ending a relationship that dates to 1993, when the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten and became one of Nike's first apparel contracts.
"Penn State Athletics is conducting a Request for Proposal (RFP) for its future apparel partnership
and evaluating various opportunities," the athletic department said in a statement. "This process will enable Penn State Athletics to identify the best partner to support our student-athletes, coaches and fans."
High-revenue deals require approval of Penn State's Board of Trustees, which next meets Sept. 11-12 in State College, so the deal isn't finished yet. Penn State has not released details of its Nike contract for decades, saying that Pennsylvania right-to-know laws do not apply the agreement. In 2014, Lancaster Newspapers reported that terms of the agreement were embargoed for 20 years.
The potential end of an era at Penn State
If Penn State changes apparel companies, it would mark the end of a 32-year relationship forged by two leaders of their day. Phil Knight, founder of Nike, and former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno built more than a brand bond in 1993, when they came to their first agreement. They developed a friendship that extended for decades.
Nike donated $400,000 to Penn State's library when Paterno after his 400th career game in 2010, and Knight spoke at the public memorial for Paterno at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center in 2012. Former Penn State equipment manager Brad Caldwell detailed the origin of the Penn State-Nike deal in this interview with Andrew Kalista.
For some Penn State football fans, the potential split from Nike and to Adidas generated a visceral response. Sports fans develop emotional ties to brands, notably shoes and clothes, and Penn State fans have been buying Nike gear for three decades.
That was a reference to Penn State's new naming rights deal with West Shore Home, a Pennsylvania home-remodeling company that signed a 15-year, $50-million partnership with the athletic department. Penn State now refers to the venue officially as West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State's athletic department has changed under Pat Kraft
Pat Kraft has made significant changes in a little over three years as Penn State's athletic director, Among them:
- He negotiated the merger of Penn State's two NIL collectives, Success With Honor and Lions Legacy Club, into Happy Valley United.
- He brokered a contract with an outside food vendor at Penn State's athletic venues, a first in school history.
- He forged a deal with PlayFly to replace Learfield as Penn State's athletics media rights partner. The deal includes an NIL platform called PlayFly Max.
- He led the athletic department initiative to start a new content subscription service called ROAR+.
Kraft also is overseeing the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, highlighted by a deal with InProduction to provide temporary seating during the construction. As a result, some fans understand the financial considerations of a potential apparrel-company change.
Alas, one last concern before the potential switch.