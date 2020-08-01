Three Penn State Players Named to NFL Top 100

Penn State alums Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and Saquon Barkley landed on the NFL's list of the top 100 players for 2020 as voted by their peers. 93. Did the players get it right regarding the former Nittany Lions?

Here's the breakdown of each player.

93. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears receiver

Robinson returned to the list for the first time since 2016, when he was ranked 32nd. It's a worthy welcome (though maybe a bit underrated) considering the season Robinson had.

The seventh-year receiver caught a career-high 98 passes last season, 18 more than his previous best in 2015, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl. In fact, Robinson was among the few highlights of a Chicago offense that ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense.

38. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver

Godwin's second NFL season was a showcase. He caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns and was among the league's best when targeted often. Godwin carried a 114.8 receiver rating, a top-10 number among receivers with 80+ receptions.

This is Godwin's first time on the top-100 list.

31. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants running back

After a Pro Bowl rookie season in 2018, Barkley was ranked No. 16 by his NFL peers heading into the 2019 season. He fell to 31st this year, largely because an ankle injury limited his productivity in 2019.

Still, despite missing three games and playing hurt, Barkley rushed for 1,003 yards and was among the NFL's highest-rated rushers in yards per attempt (4.6) and yards after contact (2.8).

In May, Barkley told Giants beat reporters that the ankle "felt good after the season, let's just say that." He certainly hasn't been afraid to train hard, as his social-media workouts can attest.

"Well, I always feel like I've got something to prove," Barkley said. "That's always been my mindset. Always going to try to be the best player and person that I can be, not only for myself but for my team."

Did the NFL players rank the Penn Staters correctly? Let us know in the comments.

