AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Football
Basketball

Penn State's 2020 Football Schedule Announced; Training Camp Begins Friday

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State will play a refreshed Big Ten schedule beginning Sept. 5 that includes two bye weeks, back-to-back games against Michigan and Michigan State and a new visit to Illinois.

The Big Ten released its 10-game schedule Wednesday morning, altering the original conference schedule in both time and placement. Penn State's new schedule begins Sept. 5 against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium and concludes Nov. 21 at Illinois.

Penn State will begin training camp on time Friday. In an email, Penn State said season-ticket holders will be emailed Thursday with information regarding the season.

In an interview on the Big Ten Network, Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the on-time start will allow teams to be flexible in case postponements are required. The Big Ten also released a series of medical protocols, including required twice-weekly testing for high-contact athletes, including football players.

The schedule announcement, however, does not mean that the Big Ten actually will play, something Commissioner Kevin Warren has made quite clear. During his BTN interview, Warren said that "this will not be a straight line this year."

That followed the sentiment of a recent letter he sent to Big Ten athletic directors recently.

"While we remain hopeful for a start in September 2020, flexibility has been created within our scheduling models to accommodate necessary adjustments," Warren said in the letter. "Consistent with our collective need to be adaptable to changes in circumstances and evolving medical knowledge, even issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reports: Penn State's Micah Parsons To Opt Out of 2020 Season

Micah Parsons, Penn State's All-American linebacker, will not play his junior season for the Nittany Lions.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: Safety Zakee Wheatley

Penn State commit Zakee Wheatley, an SI All-American candidate, is a 'legitimate' two-way player.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Makes the Cut for JUCO All-American Safety De'Jahan Warren

De'Jahn Warren, an all-conference player from Lackawanna College, could join several former Falcons at Penn State.

Mark Wogenrich

Will Penn State Begin Football Training Camp on Time?

Big Ten expected to release training camp, proposed season schedules this week.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Lands a Quarterback in its 2022 Recruiting Class

Beau Pribula of Central York (Pa.) High became the third player to commit to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Roster Moves: Scouting Penn State's Latest Football Roster

Penn State released its latest roster before, ostensibly, starting training camp. Here's a look.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State Players Could Benefit from Name, Image and Likeness Legislation

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks wants to start a clothing line. He might be able to next year if NIL legislation passes.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting: Who's Next for the Class of 2022?

Penn State's 2020 recruiting class is off to a strong start. Will it get better this week?

Mark Wogenrich

Three Penn State Players Named to NFL Top 100

NFL players voted on their top 100 for the 2020 season. Did they get it right regarding Penn State alumni?

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you covered with links in the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich