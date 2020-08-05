Penn State's 2020 Football Schedule Announced; Training Camp Begins Friday

Penn State will play a refreshed Big Ten schedule beginning Sept. 5 that includes two bye weeks, back-to-back games against Michigan and Michigan State and a new visit to Illinois.

The Big Ten released its 10-game schedule Wednesday morning, altering the original conference schedule in both time and placement. Penn State's new schedule begins Sept. 5 against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium and concludes Nov. 21 at Illinois.

Penn State will begin training camp on time Friday. In an email, Penn State said season-ticket holders will be emailed Thursday with information regarding the season.

In an interview on the Big Ten Network, Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the on-time start will allow teams to be flexible in case postponements are required. The Big Ten also released a series of medical protocols, including required twice-weekly testing for high-contact athletes, including football players.

The schedule announcement, however, does not mean that the Big Ten actually will play, something Commissioner Kevin Warren has made quite clear. During his BTN interview, Warren said that "this will not be a straight line this year."

That followed the sentiment of a recent letter he sent to Big Ten athletic directors recently.

"While we remain hopeful for a start in September 2020, flexibility has been created within our scheduling models to accommodate necessary adjustments," Warren said in the letter. "Consistent with our collective need to be adaptable to changes in circumstances and evolving medical knowledge, even issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur."

