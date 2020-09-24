Plan on Kicking to Penn State This Season? 'It Could Be a Problem for You'

Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig knew Memphis planned to keep KJ Hamler from returning kicks in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, because his former co-workers admitted it.

"Part of the beauty of KJ was that he was so good," said Lorig, who spent three years at Memphis before joining Penn State's staff last year. "Part of the negative of KJ was, he was so good that punters wouldn't punt to him. We saw very few returnable punts because I think people were literally scared to punt to him. I know Memphis was, because I talked to their coaches and that was their gameplan - not to punt to him at all."

So how does Penn State replace Hamler's impact in the return game? With a combination of experience, tantalizing freshmen and perhaps even two safeties who have lobbied for a look.

On this week's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Lorig introduced fans to those players auditioning for the return roles. Lorig singled out junior receiver Jahan Dotson as the top candidate to return punts. Dotson returned two punts during the 2019 regular season, including one for a team-best 30 yards.

Lorig also mentioned sophomore cornerback Marquis Wilson, who was in the rotation last season, and freshman receiver Parker Washington, who has been an intriguing player during this preseason.

Further, Lorig said that senior safeties Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade delivered their resumes to join the return game. Wade even asked Lorig to watch his high school film.

Lorig did, and promptly asked Wade to join the specialists.

"If you ever get bored, Google his highlight video from high school," Lorig said of Wade. "He is very special with the ball in his hands."

On kickoffs, running back Journey Brown is the lead candidate, having returned two kicks last season alongside Hamler. Brown is the speedster Lorig looks for in the return game but also is a sound decision-maker, which Lorig requires for his no-turnovers approach.

Lorig intends to lean on the running backs to return kickoffs, expecting Noah Cain, Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes to take snaps there. The benefit of having a deep backfield, Lorig said, is that it allows the backs to rotate not only at their position but also on special teams.

"We've got six or seven guys I feel very, very confident about, and some of them are very fast, home-run type hitters," Lorig said. "If you give us a chance and kick the ball to us, it could be a problem for you," Lorig said.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.