Watch Four Future Lions at the All-American Bowl

Four Penn State commits, two of whom are scheduled to enroll next week, will compete Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Keon Wylie will lead the East Team in the annual all-star showcase. They are part of Penn State's sixth-ranked 2022 recruiting class, of which 10 players are scheduled to enroll this weekend. Allar and Singleton are among the early enrollees who will compete for significant roster spots early.

All-American Bowl

When: Noon Saturday EST

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV: NBC

About the game: Billed as the nation's top high school sporting event, the All-American Bowl features the nation's top 100 senior football players in a week-long showcase, culminating with the game at the Alamodome.

The game has featured nearly 500 NFL draft picks, including 108 selected in the first round. A total of 174 alumni, have been selected to the Pro Bowl, 74 won Super Bowl titles and 12 have been named NFL rookie of the year.

Future Nittany Lions to watch: Allar and Singleton are two of the game's marquee players and are among six finalists for the All-American Bowl's player-of-the-year award. Singleton, a running back from Gov. Mifflin (Pa.) High, already has been named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Allar has received raves during practice week in San Antonio and is among four quarterbacks on the East roster.

"This is maybe the most talented quarterback Penn State has signed in quite some time," John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting, said ahead of Signing Day. “We mentioned the size. He's legitimately six-foot-five, well over 200 pounds, a good athlete, not one you're going to design runs for, but he can escape when he needs to. And when it comes to the arm, my goodness. He is just as strong [as anyone] in the pocket as we've seen in this class of 2022.

Dennis-Sutton is among the 2022 recruiting class' defensive cornerstones, a 6-5, 255-pound edge rusher who could contribute quickly. Dennis-Sutton, who chose Penn State over national-championship participants Alabama and Georgia, was limited the past few seasons (an injury shortened his senior year, and COVID canceled his junior year) but remains one of the class' most promising defensive prospects.

Dennis-Sutton also is scheduled to play in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 in Hawaii. Fellow Penn State commits Anthony Ivey and Cam Miller are on the roster as well.

Wylie, a linebacker, was a two-time team MVP at Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, where he made 34 sacks the past three seasons. A three-time all-state player, Wylie was ranked among Pennsylvania's top prospects according to several recruiting sites.

