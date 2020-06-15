AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

'It's definitely going to be weird'

Mark Wogenrich

Everyone at Beaver Stadium last October remembers Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh calling a timeout before the first play from scrimmage. Penn State's 'White Out' crowd absolutely forced that moment, which was the first step of a 28-21 victory.

But will it be the same this October, when Penn State hosts Ohio State for what likely will be the annual 'White Out' game?  No one knows at this point, as Penn State continues to compile its reopening plan for football.

But several players said that, if required to play in front of smaller crowds, they'll find a way to muster their own atmosphere.

"You always talk about the 12th player, the fans, they're the best," sophomore cornerback Keaton Ellis said. "They really can change a game and change a play, just by their support and by being vocal, so that's definitely going to be a change for us.

"But as far as mindset, I think we're all going to be just as hungry. We'll find something within, find that extra juice that you normally would get from the fans."

Penn State had another strong year for home attendance in 2019, averaging 105,678 fans per game. It was the second-highest season average under coach James Franklin and ranked second nationally behind Michigan (111,459).

It's difficult to envision the 2020 season at Beaver Stadium reaching anywhere near the same attendance levels. Penn State recently surveyed season-ticket holders to gauge their levels of comfort with attending games. The survey didn't address expected crowd sizes, though the responses will help determine that.

Players, meanwhile, seemed to hold realistic expectations about the season. They understand the necessity of limiting attendance at Beaver Stadium. And they know that will affect them.

"It's definitely going to be weird," tight end Pat Freiermuth said. "It's definitely a thought, but if we play in front of no fans, in front of 20,000 fans or in front of 100,000 fans, it's still the game of football. You only need a field and two goalposts to play."

For some players, a sparse Beaver Stadium would remind them of playing in front of small crowds when they were younger. Safety Lamont Wade remembered playing the last game of a long day of youth games and watching parents filter out of the field. Receiver Jahan Dotson said he routinely played in front of maybe 50 people during his year at a New Jersey prep school.

"But we were going out there, going hard and playing the game simply because of how much we loved it," Wade said. "... I love the game, I'm going to play hard regardless, because the film is still going to get sent out. We still want to win, and I've still got to do whatever I have to do for my brothers. So I feel like it's easy, whenever I think about it like that."

For Penn State, crowd limitations could diminish the impact of its home-field advantage, which has been significant under Franklin. Penn State went unbeaten at home in 2019 for the third time in four years. The Lions have won 10 consecutive games at Beaver Stadium and 31 of their last 34.

With smaller crowds, players said they'll simply have to find inspiration elsewhere.

"Of course the atmosphere and the home-field advantage would be taken out, but that's when you have to find the inner motivation and get the job done," cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. "If that's what we need to do to be the best team and win the most games, then that's what we have to do."

Added Freiermuth, "If you really love the game of football, you're going to play it regardless. I would just be grateful to go out there and play in Beaver Stadium one more time, with or without fans. I think most of the guys would say that, too."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Michael Johnson Jr., a redshirt freshman, was among two quarterbacks in Penn State's 2019 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Jahan Dotson Takes Charge

'I have to take complete ownership of that room,' the Penn State receiver says.

Mark Wogenrich

What to Expect When Penn State Resumes Workouts

Players look forward to returning. Penn State promises caution.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked.

Mark Wogenrich

Former Penn State Wrestling Champs Enter the World of MMA

Anthony Cassar and Bo Nickal are training together in Florida while continuing to pursue the 2021 Olympics.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Gets Preseason Head Start Under New Division I Football Calendar

The proposed schedule includes July walk-throughs prior to training camp.

Mark Wogenrich

Two Nittany Lions Earn Preseason All-American Honors

College football watch-list season continues, as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Freiermuth were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Update: Watch the Michigan Teammates on Penn State's Radar

Recruiting highlight video of Michigan linemen Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger.

Mark Wogenrich

Back to Work with Sean Clifford

The Penn State quarterback threw to his brother (and future teammate) during quarantine. Now, he's ready for more.

Mark Wogenrich

'We're All Going to Make Some Sacrifices'

Penn State sophomore Keaton Ellis details the team's first week back and what happens next.

Mark Wogenrich