Penn State's James Franklin Says He'll Discuss His Future on Tuesday

Franklin told a booster club last week that he isn't 'going anywhere.' He suggested more detail will be coming soon.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin, who last week told the program's official booster club that isn't "going anywhere," said he will discuss his future in more detail Tuesday.

After Penn State's 28-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday, Franklin was asked about comments he made at the State College Quarterback Club. According to Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror, Franklin said, "I'm not going anywhere," at the group's weekly meeting.

Franklin confirmed the comments following Saturday's game, adding that he would discuss the issue further at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

"I get it," Franklin said. "I’d like to talk about Rutgers. I made that statement because I thought something was going to happen a little bit sooner. Tuesday, we can talk about that as much as you guys want to talk about that."

Franklin has spent much of the season deflecting rumors about his interest in other jobs, including USC and LSU. He has maintained his "commitment" and loyalty to Penn State while being asked about those jobs a various points during the season. But it appears that Penn State and Franklin are ready to announce something solidifying the coach's future with the program.

Franklin is in the second year of a six-year contract he signed in 2020. This is Franklin's third contract at Penn State dating to his hire in 2014.

The deal he signed in 2020 guaranteed at least $38.2 million through 2025. Franklin is scheduled to make $5.5 million guaranteed this year, with a $500,000 retention bonus payable Dec. 31. That does not include incentives or the ability to draw money from a life insurance policy.

Throughout the season, Franklin has mentioned the complicated nature of coaching negotiations and the commitment he seeks for program resources. He noted that again Saturday.

"Like I tried to tell you, these things are much more complicated than just simple yes and no answers," Franklin said. "With me, I’m always trying to be as transparent as possible and tell you guy what I know. And when I say something, it’s gonna happen. So if we could wait until Tuesday, I’d appreciate it."

Franklin has spent this season affirming his commitment to Penn State as the job rumors followed him. Even last week, Franklin did so again while saying that he hoped "to be able to get into specifics here soon."

"I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I’ve been pretty consistent with that," Franklin said this fall. "There's times that you’re put in challenging situations, and I just always want to be able, when I say something, it’s done, and it’s in stone. And when you’re talking about the future, that can be challenging at times.

"So I am fiercely loyal to Penn State. I am fiercely loyal, most importantly, to these players and the staff. But there's a lot of moving parts with all of these things."

