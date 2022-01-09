Dani Dennis-Sutton Shines at the All-American Bowl

Future Penn State teammates Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton started in the same backfield for the first time at the All-American Bowl, offering a glimpse at the Lions' next-gen offense. But Saturday's real Penn State standout played defense.

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton made several strong plays in the all-star game, including this sack on a strong move around the edge. Dennis-Sutton was a handful during the week in San Antonio and could be one in the Big Ten soon.

"Dani Dennis-Sutton made waves off the bus early in the week in San Antonio and he flashed with some easy pressure on Saturday afternoon," John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting, wrote from San Antonio. "His hands worked over a left tackle for a second-quarter sack, and on the next play he bent out to cover a tailback in the flats with a pop to knock him off of his route. The SI99 recruit won't wait long to make an impact at Penn State."

Dennis-Sutton is the highest-rated defensive player of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, a 6-5, 255-pound player from Delaware who was a two-time captain at Maryland's McDonogh School, which Penn State has recruited quite successfully. In fact, Garcia, Jr., called Dennis-Sutton "one of the best players in America, much less one of the best defensive linemen."

Penn State coach James Franklin understood Dennis-Sutton's range and versatility and worked hard to secure his commitment. Dennis-Sutton chose Penn State over Alabama and Georgia, the College Football Playoff finalists, having visited both programs last year.

And though Dennis-Sutton won't enroll early, he will compete for playing time next season.

"He really could have gone anywhere in the country," Franklin said. "... If you look at his film and also his measurables, you could pencil him in as a guy that's going to have an opportunity to compete even though he is not coming in mid-semester. He's 6'5', 255 pounds, physical against the run, and he can rush the passer. So he's not like an undersized defensive end that you're going to have to develop over time. He's got the ability to come in and compete from day one, and I think that's going to be his mentality and approach."

Penn State fans will have another chance to watch Dennis-Sutton at the Polynesian Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 22 from Honolulu.

Ten players are scheduled to enroll early Monday, including Allar, Singleton and quarterback Beau Pribula.

