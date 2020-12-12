Penn State 39, Michigan State 24: This Time, a Comeback

Penn State trailed at halftime again. But the Lions unleashed a huge second half to defeat Michigan State.

Facing its sixth double-digit halftime deficit of the season, Penn State this time unleashed a second-half torrent, racing past Michigan State 39-24 for its first home victory of the season.

The Lions (3-5) outscored Michigan State 29-3 in the second half, which included two Parker Washington touchdown catches and Jahan Dotson's 81-yard punt return for a score.

Now, Penn State awaits who (and potentially if) it will play in the Big Ten Champions Week series of games.

How did Saturday's victory unfold? Here's a breakdown.

-After a fairly dismal first half, which included a perfect second quarter by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, the Lions delivered their best half of the season. Quarterback Sean Clifford led an important scoring drive to start the half, which he capped with an exceptional throw to Washington in the end zone.

Fellow quarterback Will Levis, who threw for the first time in a month, then scored on a 1-yard plunge, prefacing to the game's two biggest plays. Washington darted past two defenders on a 49-yard touchdown (his longest reception of the season), a play set up perfectly by Clifford's executing of a fake screen.

-Penn State then delivered the knockout blow when Dotson severed Michigan State's coverage unit for an 81-yard score on a punt return. It was the team's first punt return for a touchdown since DeAndre Thompkins vs. Pitt in 2018 and the longest punt return since Bryant Johnson went 81 yards against Michigan State in 2002.

With that, Penn State had outscored the Spartans 29-3, getting three touchdowns in 3:39.

Dotson also became just the third Big Ten player since 2000 to post 100 yards receiving and punt-return touchdown in the same game. He joined Michigan's Steve Breaston (2006) and Wisconsin's Brandon Williams (2005).

-Levis had run 27 consecutive times, including four Saturday, dating to the Iowa game without attempting a pass. He finally broke that streak in the third quarter.

Levis completed two third-quarter passes for 47 yards, hitting Dotson for 36 yards on a critical third-down scoring drive. Which Levis capped with a 1-yard touchdown run.

-Thorne, making his first career start, looked like the more experienced quarterback in the first half. Thorne, who threw an interception on his first attempt, went 10-for-10 for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the second quarter.

The redshirt freshman threw two beautiful long balls, one 6-7 receiver Tre'Von Morgan caught in double coverage, and hit Jalen Nailor twice for scores. He halted Penn State's defense with the play-action, rolled well and executed a flea-flicker adroitly.

-But Penn State's defense began applying more pressure in the second half, with defensive end Shane Simmons being very active. Simmons batted down a third-down pass in the red zone in the third quarter, a big play that forced a field goal. And after his stunning second quarter, Thorne went 3-got-7 for 32 yards in the third quarter.

-Simmons, a senior making his first career start, was exceptional. He had two tackles for loss (including 1.5 sacks) and the important pass breakup. Simmons' Senior Day song was Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

-The victory prevented Penn State from going winless at Beaver Stadium for the first time. The last time Penn State did not win a home game was 1918, another pandemic year in which the team went 0-1-1 at Beaver Field.

-Penn State was missing several top-line players, notably starting defensive end Jayson Oweh, who was dressed in warmups. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields did not play for the fifth consecutive game, running back Devyn Ford was dressed but did not play and lineman C.J. Thorpe was not available.

-Though they couldn't stay to watch the game, family members of Penn State's seniors were on hand to watch warmups and take photos on Senior Day. Parents stood on the first row of the stands, taking photos with players over the railing. They then left the stadium, complying with revised Pennsylvania mitigation orders issued this week that do not allow spectators at games.

