SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

The Reasons to be Confident, and Wary, About Penn State's Defense

Mark Wogenrich

Here's a deceiving stat regarding Penn State's 2020 defense: It lost seven starters. That suggests a rebuild, which certainly isn't true.

All seven of Penn State's projected new defensive starters played in every game last season, adding not just depth but serious playmaking ability. As a result, Penn State should field not only its most athletic defense in recent years but also one of its most experienced. Even without Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos from the group that allowed just 16 points per game last season.

That's important for a defense that faces two of the Big Ten's most prolific offenses, in Indiana and Ohio State, during the first two weeks. Both averaged 30+ points and 430+ yards per game last season and delivered two of the four highest-scoring games against Penn State.

So will the Lions be ready for that two-game jolt to start the season? They should be. And maybe they'll be even better than last year.

How? Here's a look.

LBU

What prompted coach James Franklin to call his linebackers a "strength," despite losing Parsons? Two primary reasons: athleticism and versatility.

Penn State's starting trio of Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith are agile 240-pound players who move well to the ball. Luketa moved back outside to replace Parsons, where defensive coordinator Brent Pry said he's ready to "take ownership of the defense."

"He's an animal right now, man," Pry said.

Brooks, playing inside, and Smith drew similar raves, particularly, who could be Penn State's next All-American linebacker. Plus all three have experience at each position.

Further, with depth behind them, the linebackers will be a defensive asset even though they'll most certainly miss Parsons' ability to change games.

"You never want to lose players," Franklin said, "but we feel like that's a position of strength for us and we're excited about what those guys are going to be able to do for us."

Another 40-sack season? It's possible

Penn State has posted five consecutive 40-sack seasons for the first time in school history, getting 45 last year. That threshold will be much more difficult to reach in a 10-game season, particularly since the Lions lost three of their top-5 sack leaders in Gross-Matos, Parsons and Robert Windsor.

So who makes up the difference? Defensive ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh combined for 11 last year and are poised to make an even bigger impact. Smith and Brooks have pass-rush chops as well, as do some of Penn State's defensive backs in blitz situations.

But Pry said he wants to develop his pass rush primarily through the defensive line.

"One of the questions you always ask is, 'Can you get there with four [pass-rushers]?'" Pry said. "I feel like we’ll be able to. Hopefully, we check that again and feel good about rushing four. We’ve got some things we worked through this offseason, some things to these spread teams that I think will help us where we can grow not just as coaches but in our scheme."

Secondary anchors

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said he considers returning starter Tariq Castro-Fields to be the "lockdown corner" a championship defense needs. Penn State still is looking for that breakthrough in having a defensive back drafted in the first round. With a huge season, Castro-Fields could test that market.

Further, safety Lamont Wade needed another season to showcase himself to NFL scouts. Wade has plenty of seasoning and is a standout run-stopper. By upgrading his coverage skills, he'll certainly upgrade his draft stock.

Loaded at cornerback

Pry and Smith have plenty of options at cornerback, with a young group that gained plenty of experience last year. Keaton Ellis, Joey Porter Jr. and Marquis Wilson each played at least 10 games.

Wilson was a ballhawk, with two interceptions and three forced fumbles, while Ellis is a likely starting contender. And Pry raved about Porter Jr., who said recently that he feels so much more confident than last season.

"I love what Joey Porter's doing," Pry said. "There won't be a longer guy in the [Big Ten] who moves like he does."

With them, Pry not only can rotate but also is free to play more five- and six-defensive back sets. That will help against big-throwing teams, like Indiana and Ohio State.

Any hesitations?

Penn State had so much planned for Parsons, maybe the most versatle defensive player has had in decades. Who takes over games now the way Parsons did in the Cotton Bowl? Is that a commodity that can be shared?

Pry spent his offseason studying Penn State's big-play lapses last year, notably the 11 that Minnesota hung on his defense. The good thing there is, Minnesota's offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca) now is Pry's co-worker.

Further, Penn State has some promising players at defensive tackle (Hakeem Beamon and Judge Culpepper are on the rise) but needs to develop some interior dominance quickly. Antonio Shelton is a returning starter, and PJ Mustipher has experience, but the duo needs to be dominant.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mount Carmel High School cancels football season while investigating hazing allegations

Mount Carmel High School, which holds the Pennsylvania record for most football wins, has canceled its season due to hazing allegations.

Mark Wogenrich

Kicker Sam Ficken Might Be the Lone Bright Spot for the New York Jets

Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken has been perfect this season for the decidedly imperfect New York Jets.

Mark Wogenrich

Why Penn State's Offense Could Be a Championship Contender

Penn State's offense, installed via Zoom, will be tested immediately. But it has the chops to contend in the Big Ten.

Mark Wogenrich

The Wild, Wild Ride of Penn State's 2018 Recruiting Class

Filled with talent, and shaped by some disappointment, Penn State's 2018 recruiting class takes center stage this season.

Mark Wogenrich

by

4biggovt.

Kickoff time set for Penn State's opener at Indiana

Penn State will open the 2020 Big Ten football season Oct. 24 at Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: North Allegheny's Khalil Dinkins Wows in the WPIAL

Penn State is pursuing another promising tight end in North Allegheny's Khalil Dinkins.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Finds 'Underappreciated' Football Talent in Canada

Penn State's Canadian players will have a big impact on the 2020 season and predict an expanded future recruiting effort.

Mark Wogenrich

The Best Bets of Penn State in the NFL | Week 5

Allen Robinson is soaring, Yetur Gross-Matos is sacking, and Miles Sanders is going home. That and more in this week's Penn State in the NFL.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: Safety Derrick Davis Jr. is a 2021 Priority

Gateway High's Derrick Davis Jr., an SI All-American nominee, is a top remaining target in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich