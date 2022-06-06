Who's Penn State's Next Inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame?

LaVar Arrington will be inducted this year. Who's the next Lion to be honored?

Three Penn State greats are on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot seeking to join the 20 former Lions who have been inducted.

Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluszny are among the 80 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision nominated for the 2023 class. In addition, inductee Glenn Killinger is nominated to be recognized as a coach, and current Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield is nominated for his achievements as a player at Purdue.

Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2023 nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame. The class will be announced early next year.

Ki-Jana Carter

The running back was a first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1994, when he rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns. Carter led the Big Ten in rushing yards (139.9), scoring (10.8 points) and all-purpose yards (158.4) per game. He averaged an astonishing 7.8 yards per carry to lead the country.

Carter was the co-MVP of the 1995 Rose Bowl, rushing for 156 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown run on Penn State's first offensive play of the game.

Former Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports Network

D.J. Dozier

The tailback was a first-team All-American in 1986, when he ran for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns on Penn State's second national-championship team. He scored the eventual game-winning touchdown against Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl to help secure the title.

Dozier is the only back to lead Penn State in rushing for four straight seasons. He finished his career with 3,227 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns.

Running back D.J. Dozier scored the eventual game-winning touchdown against Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl. USA Today Sports

Paul Posluszny

One of Penn State's all-time great linebackers, Posluszny was a first-team All-American in 2005 and 2006, when he won the Chuck Bednarik Award twice as the nation's top defensive player. Posluszny also won the Butkus Award in 2005 as the nation's top linebacker.

Posluszny ranks second in school history with 372 tackles and was the first player to lead Penn State in tackles for three straight seasons. He and Jeff Hartings are the only Penn State players to earn first-team All-America and Academic All-America honors twice.

