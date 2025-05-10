Penn State Football: Eight Under-the-Radar Nittany Lions to Watch This Season
Penn State enters the summer workout season sitting atop several post-spring top 25s, including those from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt. For good reason. The Nittany Lions' roster is top-heavy on a talent/experience mix that arguably is the nation's best.
But Penn State football will pursue its first national championship since the 1986 season from all corners of its roster. The Nittany Lions spent spring practice developing the young talent and depth that will surround and amplify that collection of skill. These are the players Penn State will need to produce both before and in the College Football Playoff.
So who made their imprint during spring? Here's a look at some of the next Nittany Lions you'll be talking about during the 2025 season.
Tight end Khalil Dinkins
Penn State has some terrific young tight ends who could join its recent parade of draft picks, including first-rounder Tyler Warren. Andrew Rappleyea looked like a breakout star last year before his injury, and Luke Reynolds earned some of that attention by taking a major step as a true freshman.
But somehow, redshirt senior Khalil Dinkins gets lost in the conversation. Dinkins is an active red-zone player (five touchdown catches in 36 career receptions) who played a significant support role last year. He's ready to become a featured playmaker this year. As offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said, Dinkins was "probably the most unheralded player on our offense last year." That will change.
Receiver Kyron Hudson
Hudson and Devonte Ross, the transfer receivers who enrolled for winter workouts, landed in a hot zone. They're expected to remake a position that ceded too many catches to the tight ends. Warren and Dinkins combined for more receptions (118) than the entire receivers room last season.
Hudson, who transferred to Penn State from USC, connected with quarterback Drew Allar through a necessary skill: the contested catch. Allar said he noticed that early.
"His ability to make contested catches has been really cool to see throughout spring," Allar said. Hudson can become one of Allar's favorites by demonstrating that skill next season.
Cornerback Elliot Washington II
Before spring drills, Washington was the take-notice standout of winter workouts. Penn State coaches awarded daily props to the workouts' top competitors. Washington swept the awards for the cornerbacks room and continued his progress into spring.
"I’ve never had a guy win every single one," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "... Elliot came to work every single day, He continues to get better. He’s super explosive, maybe the most explosive guy we have on our team."
The Nittany Lions need a primary starting cornerback opposite A.J. Harris, who is an All-Big Ten candidate. Washington, a junior from Venice, Florida, made a strong play this spring for that role.
Linebacker Dom DeLuca
DeLuca, a fifth-year senior, has been one of Penn State's best stories. The former walk-on earned a scholaraship, a key role on special teams and a starting role on defense. He made five starts at linebacker last season in games Penn State began with three linebackers.
DeLuca is the team's most experienced linebacker and a playmaker. He made three interceptions last season, returning one for a touchdown against SMU in a first-round playoff game. Penn State made a portal move at linebacker, signing Amare Campbell of North Carolina to fill some of that playmaker role. Still, the Nittany Lions need DeLuca to be a reliable, high-rep player at the position.
Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins
"He's going to be hard to keep off the field," Franklin said last August of Cousins, then a true freshman interior lineman who drew plenty of preseason attention. Cousins ultimately played in all 16 games, getting 31 snaps in the regular-season finale agianst Maryland, and appearing as the heir to Sal Wormley at right guard. Veteran offensive lineman JB Nelson transferred in part because of the potential position share.
Cousins will be a first-year starter on a line with plenty of veterans, though he has three non-conference games to acclimate before facing Oregon. If Cousins develops as Penn State expects, the interior line of him, guard Vega Ioane and center Nick Dawkins might be the Big Ten's best.
Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam
Penn State must refuel at defensive tackle after losing two key players, Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard, from last year's rotation. Meanwhile, Alonzo Ford Jr. is recovering from a late-season injury, leaving the interior without much depth or experience.
That's where Gilliam could be a factor. Franklin mentioned the 6-2, 300-pound redshirt freshman several times this spring as a player who will work in tandem with Zane Durant and Ford. Gilliam, who could be a Game 1 starter, needs to absorb a lot of reps and blockers at tackle and free Durant to work his leverage game. Gilliam got some experience last year, playing five games in his redshirt season, but must play a larger role this season.
Running back Tikey Hayes
Franklin has said he plans to play three running backs, and redshirt freshman Quinton Martin Jr. is the likely candidate for that No. 3 role behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But watch Hayes, the true freshman who enrolled early and had a productive spring.
Hayes, a 5-11, 205-pound back, ran for nearly 6,000 yards at Aliquippa High. He entered a crowded position room that will begin the season with seven scholarship backs. But Hayes did not shrink from competition and showed some liveliness in the Blue-White Game.
He's super-competitive, he's tough, this isn't too big for him," Franklin said.
Cornerback Daryus Dixson
One of the Blue-White Game's standouts was Dixson, a true freshman from California who made plays. The cornerback broke up several passes and delivered the game's biggest hit, knocking receiver Josiah Brown's helmet loose. That instinct will come in handy on special teams at minimum, but watch for Dixson to carve himself a larger role.