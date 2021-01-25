Every Nittany Lion Who Has Reached the Super Bowl
Penn State will be represented in the Super Bowl for the 50th time when Tampa Bay meets Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.
Tampa Bay's Donovan Smith and Chris Godwin will play for their first Super Bowl ring, while Chiefs lineman Stefen Wisniewski is competing for his third in four years. The game is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
Former Nittany Lions have won 60 Super Bowl rings. Smith, Godwin and Wisniewski will bring Penn State's number of Super Bowl appearances to 114.
Here's a look at Penn State's Super Bowl history, courtesy of the athletic communications department. The asterisk indicates a Super Bowl champ.
Super Bowl I: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*; Harrison Rosdahl, Kansas City
Super Bowl II: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*
Super Bowl III: Ralph Baker, New York Jets*; Glenn Ressler, Baltimore
Super Bowl V: Glenn Ressler, Baltimore*
Super Bowl VII: Bruce Bannon, Miami
Super Bowl VIII: Bruce Bannon, Miami*
Super Bowl IX: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*
Super Bowl X: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*
Super Bowl XI: Dave Rowe, Ted Kwalick, Oakland*
Super Bowl XII: Tom Rafferty, Dallas*
Super Bowl XIII: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*; Tom Rafferty, Dallas
Super Bowl XIV: Matt Bahr, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*
Super Bowl XV: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Oakland*; Bob Torrey, Philadelphia
Super Bowl XVI: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*
Super Bowl XVII: Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington*; Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami
Super Bowl XVIII: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Jim Romano, Los Angeles Raiders*; Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington
Super Bowl XIX: Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami
Super Bowl XX: Mike Hartenstine, Matt Suhey, Chicago*; Jon Williams, New England
Super Bowl XXI: Brad Benson, New York Giants*; Stan Short, Denver
Super Bowl XXII: Rich Milot, Washington*
Super Bowl XXIII: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*
Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Kugler & Matt Millen, San Francisco*
Super Bowl XXV: Matt Bahr, Bob Mrosko, New York Giants*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Mike Alexander, Buffalo
Super Bowl XXVI: Andre Collins, Tim Johnson, Matt Millen, Washington*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Buffalo
Super Bowl XXVII: Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Keith Goganious, Buffalo
Super Bowl XXVIII: Keith Goganious, Buffalo
Super Bowl XXX: Darren Perry, Eric Ravotti, Pittsburgh
Super Bowl XXXI: Marco Rivera, Green Bay*; Sam Gash & Todd Rucci, New England
Super Bowl XXXII: Marco Rivera & Brett Conway, Green Bay
Super Bowl XXXIV: Terry Killens, Mike Archie, Tennessee
Super Bowl XXXV: Sam Gash & Kim Herring, Baltimore*; Kerry Collins, Joe Jurevicius, Brandon Short, New York Giants
Super Bowl XXXVI: Kim Herring, Tyoka Jackson, St. Louis
Super Bowl XXXVII: Joe Jurevicius, Tampa Bay*
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Shawn Mayer, New England*
Super Bowl XXXIX: Justin Kurpeikis, New England*; Eric McCoo, Philadelphia
Super Bowl XL: Jeff Hartings, Pittsburgh*; Bobby Engram, Joe Jurevicius, Seattle
Super Bowl XLI: John Gilmore, Robbie Gould, Chicago
Super Bowl XLII: Jay Alford, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Kyle Brady, New England
Super Bowl XLIII: Sean McHugh, Scott Paxson, Pittsburgh*; Levi Brown, Arizona
Super Bowl XLV: Andrew Quarless, Green Bay*; Jeremy Kapinos, Pittsburgh
Super Bowl XLVI: Jimmy Kennedy, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Rich Ohrnberger, New England
Super Bowl XLVII: NaVorro Bowman, San Francisco
Super Bowl XLVIII: Jordan Hill & Michael Robinson, Seattle*
Super Bowl XLIX: Garry Gilliam & Jordan Hill, Seattle
Super Bowl 50: Jordan Norwood, Denver*
Super Bowl LI: Chris Hogan, New England* (Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State)
Super Bowl LII: Stefen Wisniewski, Philadelphia*; Chris Hogan, New England
Super Bowl LIII: Chris Hogan, New England*; Garrett Sickels, Los Angeles
Super Bowl LIV: Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, Kansas City*; Robbie Gould, Anthony Zettel, Kevin Givens, San Francisco
Super Bowl LV: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay; Stefen Wisniewski, Kansas City