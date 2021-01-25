Every Nittany Lion Who Has Reached the Super Bowl

Former Penn State players have won 60 Super Bowl rings since 1967. Three Nittany Lions will represent the program in Super Bowl LV.

Penn State will be represented in the Super Bowl for the 50th time when Tampa Bay meets Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay's Donovan Smith and Chris Godwin will play for their first Super Bowl ring, while Chiefs lineman Stefen Wisniewski is competing for his third in four years. The game is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Former Nittany Lions have won 60 Super Bowl rings. Smith, Godwin and Wisniewski will bring Penn State's number of Super Bowl appearances to 114.

Here's a look at Penn State's Super Bowl history, courtesy of the athletic communications department. The asterisk indicates a Super Bowl champ.

Super Bowl I: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*; Harrison Rosdahl, Kansas City

Super Bowl II: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*

Super Bowl III: Ralph Baker, New York Jets*; Glenn Ressler, Baltimore

Super Bowl V: Glenn Ressler, Baltimore*

Super Bowl VII: Bruce Bannon, Miami

Super Bowl VIII: Bruce Bannon, Miami*

Super Bowl IX: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl X: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl XI: Dave Rowe, Ted Kwalick, Oakland*

Super Bowl XII: Tom Rafferty, Dallas*

Super Bowl XIII: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*; Tom Rafferty, Dallas

Super Bowl XIV: Matt Bahr, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl XV: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Oakland*; Bob Torrey, Philadelphia

Super Bowl XVI: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XVII: Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington*; Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami

Super Bowl XVIII: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Jim Romano, Los Angeles Raiders*; Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington

Super Bowl XIX: Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami

Super Bowl XX: Mike Hartenstine, Matt Suhey, Chicago*; Jon Williams, New England

Super Bowl XXI: Brad Benson, New York Giants*; Stan Short, Denver

Super Bowl XXII: Rich Milot, Washington*

Super Bowl XXIII: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Kugler & Matt Millen, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XXV: Matt Bahr, Bob Mrosko, New York Giants*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Mike Alexander, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVI: Andre Collins, Tim Johnson, Matt Millen, Washington*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVII: Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Keith Goganious, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVIII: Keith Goganious, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXX: Darren Perry, Eric Ravotti, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XXXI: Marco Rivera, Green Bay*; Sam Gash & Todd Rucci, New England

Super Bowl XXXII: Marco Rivera & Brett Conway, Green Bay

Super Bowl XXXIV: Terry Killens, Mike Archie, Tennessee

Super Bowl XXXV: Sam Gash & Kim Herring, Baltimore*; Kerry Collins, Joe Jurevicius, Brandon Short, New York Giants

Super Bowl XXXVI: Kim Herring, Tyoka Jackson, St. Louis

Super Bowl XXXVII: Joe Jurevicius, Tampa Bay*

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Shawn Mayer, New England*

Super Bowl XXXIX: Justin Kurpeikis, New England*; Eric McCoo, Philadelphia

Super Bowl XL: Jeff Hartings, Pittsburgh*; Bobby Engram, Joe Jurevicius, Seattle

Super Bowl XLI: John Gilmore, Robbie Gould, Chicago

Super Bowl XLII: Jay Alford, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Kyle Brady, New England

Super Bowl XLIII: Sean McHugh, Scott Paxson, Pittsburgh*; Levi Brown, Arizona

Super Bowl XLV: Andrew Quarless, Green Bay*; Jeremy Kapinos, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XLVI: Jimmy Kennedy, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Rich Ohrnberger, New England

Super Bowl XLVII: NaVorro Bowman, San Francisco

Super Bowl XLVIII: Jordan Hill & Michael Robinson, Seattle*

Super Bowl XLIX: Garry Gilliam & Jordan Hill, Seattle

Super Bowl 50: Jordan Norwood, Denver*

Super Bowl LI: Chris Hogan, New England* (Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State)

Super Bowl LII: Stefen Wisniewski, Philadelphia*; Chris Hogan, New England

Super Bowl LIII: Chris Hogan, New England*; Garrett Sickels, Los Angeles

Super Bowl LIV: Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, Kansas City*; Robbie Gould, Anthony Zettel, Kevin Givens, San Francisco

Super Bowl LV: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay; Stefen Wisniewski, Kansas City