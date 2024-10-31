Penn State Football Injury Updates: The Latest as Ohio State Game Approaches
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar practiced Wednesday but remains a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Ohio State. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin told reporters Wednesday after practice in State College that he had "no new information" regarding Allar's status for the top-5 game at Beaver Stadium.
"At this stage no new information, ... but so far, so good and [we're] getting both Beau [Pribula] and Drew a ton of reps in practice," Franklin said.
Penn State will take the public designation of its starting quarterback right until game time against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes. Allar, injured in Penn State's 28-13 win at Wisconsin, threw as part of Wednesday's segment of practice that was open to the media. Franklin said that most of the practice reps this week have gone to Allar and Pribula.
Earlier this week, Franklin said that Allar's experience as a two-year starter would give the coaching staff more time to determine whether the starting quarterback can play Saturday. Allar wore a knee brace on the sideline during the second half against Wisconsin as Pribula led two touchdown drives.
"I think he's played enough football for us that, that timeline will go all the way up to the game, really," Franklin said of Allar. "... But the reality is, we're going to have to have both guys ready."
Elsewhere, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who has started all seven games this season, was not seen by reporters during the viewing window. Dennis-Sutton also was injured in the first half against Wisconsin, played one play in the second half and did not return. He is a key player on the Nittany Lions' defensive line, with four tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries this season.
Penn State also seeks to get right tackle Anthony Donkoh healthy in time for Saturday's game. Donkoh, injured at Wisconsin, ceded to Nolan Rucci, who played a season-high 49 snaps against his former team.
Seeking more from the return game
Penn State, whose average starting field position is the 26-yard line, is looking to stretch that number. Problem is, its return game hasn't generated much. The Nittany Lions have just nine kickoff returns in seven games, so they're looking to generate yards in punt returns. But they also want to continue securing the catch first.
Cornerback Zion Tracy has taken over the punt-return spot following receiver Kaden Saunders' injury, compiling 14 yards on six returns. He had an 18-yard return called back against Wisconsin because his knee was down.
"We've had a little bit of musical chairs there trying to find the guy," Franklin said. "Zion's done good things, [Liam] Clifford's done good things. ... You'd love to field more of those balls and be more aggressive, but most importantly we haven't turned over the ball in that category. Checked that box, great. Now we have to take the next step and be able to start catching more of those and returning more of those."
Penn State's top-5 history
Saturday's game is the 12th in Penn State history between top-5 teams. Penn State is 4-7 in those previous games. The last was in 2021, when No. 3 Iowa defeated the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions 23-20 in Iowa City. Penn State's last win in a top-5 game was in 1999, when the No. 3 Nittany Lions defeated No. 4 Arizona 41-7 to open the season. Penn State and Ohio State have faced each other once as top-5 opponents. No. 3 Ohio State won the 1996 meeting with No. 4 Penn State 38-7.
Penn State hosts Ohio State at noon ET Saturday on FOX.
