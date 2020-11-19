What's at Stake in Penn State vs. Iowa? A Place in History

Penn State is a home underdog to Iowa for the first time since joining the Big Ten, the result of an 0-4 start that includes two losses at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has never been 0-5 in its 134-year football history.

But the Lions also have a six-game win streak against Iowa, a trend Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz noted this week. Certainly plenty of questions follow Penn State into this game, beginning with the big one: Who's the starting quarterback?

Here's our look at that question and the game, including a prediction.

Penn State (0-4) vs. Iowa (2-2)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Series History: Penn State leads 17-12

Last Meeting: Penn State 17-12 in 2019

Betting Line: Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite

About the Lions: Coach James Franklin hedged on naming a starting quarterback publicly this week, saying instead, "We're going to need both of them" when asked about Sean Clifford and Will Levis. This is the first time Franklin has faced making an in-season quarterback change at Penn State for reasons other than injury. Clifford, with 16 career starts, has thrown a lot, setting a school record with 57 attempts against Maryland, and has three games with three passing touchdowns. But because of turnovers (eight) and some shaky first halves, notably against Maryland and Nebraska, Clifford generated many of those yards in frantic comebacks. The two-turnover first half against Nebraska prompted Franklin to call Levis, whom he should stick with Saturday. Clifford is a fighter who gave all of himself to the new offense this offseason. And Franklin's right: Penn State might need him again. But in an 0-4 season, with an offense that has been uneven at best, Levis needs to start, if only to provide a fresh start.

About the Hawkeyes: Ferentz has 99 career Big Ten victories, none of which has come against Franklin (0-4). A win Saturday would place Ferentz in the Big Ten's 100-wins club with Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Amos Alonzo Stagg. The Hawkeyes got off to a rough start, losing their first two games by a total of five points, but then flattened Michigan State and Minnesota to the combined tune of 84-14. Iowa not only ran on both teams but also took advantage of inconsistent quarterbacks, making five interceptions. Safety Jack Koerner has three interceptions, one more than the entire Penn State defense. Running back Tyler Goodson has been the offensive focus, averaging 7.6 yards per carry the last two weeks. Iowa has dialed back quarterback Spencer Petras' reps of late, limiting him to 45 attempts over the past two games while the backs shoulder the offense. Iowa's offensive line poses a firm wall Penn State has to crack; the Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed per game. A defensive player to watch is Keith VanValkenburg, who is tied for the Big Ten lead with 3.5 sacks.

The Prediction: Penn State has trailed by two scores before beginning its third possession in each of the past three games. That's an unimaginably frustrating position, something that can't happen against Iowa. The Hawkeyes run the ball and seldom turn it over, two assets in defending a lead. For Penn State, the keys beyond quarterback are the play of its defensive front seven (notably the linebackers) and assertive running by Devyn Ford and the freshman backs. It's a winnable game, but the Lions do have to prove it.

Iowa 27, Penn State 23

