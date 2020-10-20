Plenty of Penn State news today, from coach James Franklin's first game-week press conference to the first depth-chart release. So let's get to it.

Who's RB1?

Sophomore Noah Cain ascends to the starting spot following the announcement that Journey Brown could miss the 2020 season. Cain was Penn State's presumptive breakout player last season, when he ran for back-to-back 100-yard games and started once. But a late-season injury to Cain promoted Brown and paved the way for his strong finish.

Still, Franklin said he plans to play a variety of backs, including sophomore Devyn Ford and freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.

"We'd love to get them in the game and see how they do in that setting," Franklin said of the freshmen.

High praise for Indiana

Franklin twice said that the 2020 Indiana team is the program's best he has seen since becoming Penn State's head coach. The Hoosiers, who return 19 starters from their 8-5 team, have played Penn State to one-possession games the past two seasons, including a 33-28 loss in Bloomington in 2018.

"I think it's the best Indiana football team that we have played by far," Franklin said. "... Indiana has played a bunch of games, and it played a lot of people really tough. And you'd better be ready to play. You'd better have all your Ts crossed and your Is dotted and you'd better have the right mentality when you when you play Indiana."

COVID Concerns

As of Tuesday, Penn State has no players ineligible due to COVID-19, Franklin said. Maintaining that through Saturday is his primary concern.

"We would like to make sure that, hopefully come Saturday, we're in the same circumstance, but obviously by testing every single day, that can change quickly," Franklin said. "And I just want to make sure that we have the right amount of respect toward this virus, and that we don't let our guard down."

Franklin added that the team will change some elements of its travel plans this weekend. The Lions still will fly to Indiana on Friday but will stay farther from Bloomington in a bigger hotel, allowing for larger conference spaces to be used for meetings and meals. And players will room solo rather than with roommates.

Joey Porter Jr. earns a starting spot

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said recently that he felt unprepared for his freshman season, in which he played sparingly and ultimately redshirted. That fueled an offseason in which Porter earned the starting spot opposite Tariq Castro-Fields.

Franklin has said he doesn't expect to see a longer cornerback in the Big Ten (Porter is 6-2). And Porter said he has grown into a more physical player, like his dad, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter.

"I'm a Joey Porter fan," safety Lamont Wade said. "... The only thing that will stop him from being a first-round draft pick is himself."

Freshmen make the depth chart

Since the season won't count from an eligibility perspective, Penn State is free to play as many freshmen as are ready. And plenty seem to be.

Eight true freshmen are listed on the offensive and defensive depth charts, along with first-year, junior-college transfer Ji'Ayir Brown at safety. That list includes receiver Parker Washington, who is listed as a starter.

Franklin said that the 5-10 Washington has "elite ball skills" and has made one-handed catches the norm in camp. Other freshmen to watch are running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and linebacker Curtis Jacobs (the No. 2 behind Brandon Smith).

