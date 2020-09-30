Micah Parsons Not Returning to Penn State, James Franklin Confirms

Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday that linebacker Micah Parsons will not return for the 2020 season.

Parsons, who opted out of the season before Penn State began training camp in early August, has been training in California to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. As a result, Franklin said that the timing of a return was "challenging."

"He had been gone for so long that it made it a little bit more complicated to work through," Franklin said during a virtual media day.

Initially, Franklin had held out hope that Parsons, Penn State's All-American linebacker, might return as other Big Ten stars like Purdue's Rondale Moore, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade did.

Franklin said he maintains a "really strong relationship" with Parsons and his family and called linebacker a position of strength for Penn State.

