Scenes From Penn State, 10 Years Later
January 22, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of the death of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno. According to a statement that day from Mount Nittany Medical Center, Paterno died at 9:25 a.m.of metastatic small cell carcinoma of the lung. He was 85.
Paterno passed away just over two months after the university's Board of Trustees fired him following child sex abuse charges being filed against former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Before the Freeh Report and NCAA sanctions changed Penn State football later that year, the community came together over several days to recognize Paterno and reflect on his legacy.
The week's events included a candlelight vigil on campus, two public viewings, a funeral motorcade through downtown State College and a memorial service at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Here's a look back at Penn State that week in January 2012.
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Candles, cards and flowers form a makeshift memorial around the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Community members pay their respects at the statue site of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Some of the many items placed by Penn State fans at the base of the statue of former head coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: A mourner places a candle in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Rob Christy/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: A thank you sign behind the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Candles, cards and flowers form a makeshift memorial around the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Some of the many items placed by Penn State fans at the base of the statue of former head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Rob Christy/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: A mourner kneels in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Candles in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: A detailed view of a card in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: The marquee outside the Bryce Jordan Center displays a message remembering former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Rob Christy/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: An image of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno is displayed on a video board inside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: As the evening arrives, mourners continue to leave memorials at the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members lay candles in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Penn State fans gather to pay respects to former head coach Joe Paterno after his passing. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22. 2012: Penn State fans gather in front of Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Old Main for a candlelight vigil to mark the passing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Former Penn State quarterback Shane McGregor speaks at a vigil outside Old Main to remember former head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Penn State's Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of former head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: Robyn Wysk paints "Thank you Joe" in the window of a State College business following the passing of football coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 23, 2012: The sign outside of Champs Sports Bar & Grill in State College showing a message following the passing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: A t-shirt paying respect to former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2021
Jan 23, 2012: A woman walks by a sign paying respect to former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside a bookstore in downtown State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: A sign inside the window of a Penn State dorm room pays respect to former head coach Joe Paterno after his passing. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: A sign hangs in the window of a State College store paying respect to former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: Post-its with notes and memories written by students are attached to a cutout of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno inside of the Paterno Library. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: Mourners wait outside of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for one of two public viewings for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: Mourners walk past the casket of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno during a public viewing inside the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: Former Penn State football players Michael Zordich (left) and Michael Cermele stand as Honor Guard representatives next to the casket of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: Former Penn State football player, and Honor Guard representative, Michael Zordich stands next to the casket of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno during a public viewing ceremony. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: A general view of Beaver Stadium as the lights illuminate the field to remember former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: Mourners continue to leave items at the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: An exterior view of Beaver Stadium as the lights illuminate the sky to remember former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 25, 2012; Former Penn State football player Franco Harris arrives at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for the funeral of former head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 25, 2012: Nike founder Phil Knight (left) talks with former Penn State assistant coach Tom Bradley as they arrive a the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for the funeral of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: Former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary and then-wife Barbara arrive at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for the funeral of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: People stand on East College Avenue in State College, waiting for the funeral procession of Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: The funeral procession for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno makes its way down College Avenue in State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: People watch from windows above College Avenue in State College as the funeral procession for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno goes by. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: The funeral procession for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno makes its way down College Avenue in State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: The funeral procession of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno makes its way down College Avenue in State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: A message on the video board at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center during the memorial service for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: Former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson speaks at the memorial service for former head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge speaks at the memorial service for former head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: Nike founder Phil Knight (left) walks with Jay Paterno during the memorial service for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: Sue Paterno waves to the Bryce Jordan Center crowd during the memorial service for her husband, former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26. 2012: Sue Paterno, wife of the late Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, watches during the memorial service at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: A member of the Penn State Blue Band performs to end the memorial service for former head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)