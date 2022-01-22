Scenes From Penn State, 10 Years Later

Joe Paterno passed away 10 years ago. This is what Penn State looked like that week in January 2012.

January 22, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of the death of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno. According to a statement that day from Mount Nittany Medical Center, Paterno died at 9:25 a.m.of metastatic small cell carcinoma of the lung. He was 85.

Paterno passed away just over two months after the university's Board of Trustees fired him following child sex abuse charges being filed against former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Before the Freeh Report and NCAA sanctions changed Penn State football later that year, the community came together over several days to recognize Paterno and reflect on his legacy.

The week's events included a candlelight vigil on campus, two public viewings, a funeral motorcade through downtown State College and a memorial service at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here's a look back at Penn State that week in January 2012.