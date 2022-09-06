Former Penn State football players Michael Mauti, Ki-Jana Carter and Chris Ganter are part of a new NIL collective that will serve the Nittany Lions' football program.

Lions Legacy Club is the newest Name, Image and Likeness Collective to benefit Penn State athletes. Lions Legacy is different in that it was formed to provide NIL opportunities exclusively to Penn State football players.

Ganter, a former Penn State quarterback, is the general manager of Lions Legacy, which includes the backing of several former Lions who played in the NFL. Among them are Mauti and Carter.

"We are confident this collective is off to a great start, especially under Chris Ganter's leadership," Mauti said in a news release. "The heart of Penn State football lives strong in all of us, and we hope to share this passion with the fans, families, and alumni that we will engage with, to grow the organization."

As an NIL Collective, Lions Legacy Club will offer members access to exclusive content from players, along with meet-and-greets, tailgates and autograph sessions. According to the website, memberships range from $60 to $1,200 per year and include an increasing variety of benefits. Lions Legacy Club also can connect businesses with players for marketing opportunities and speaking engagements.

In addition, fans can make tax-deductible donations through the Lions Legacy Club, which has partnered with Blueprint Sports' BPS Foundation, one of the nation's first NIL organizations to earn a federal tax exemption.

"I am honored to lead the Lions Legacy Club and give back to the football program that has given me so much throughout my life," Ganter said in a news release. "Knowing how competitive the college football landscape can be, our goal is to create top notch opportunities for these student-athletes and make a significant impact to ensure a sustainable future for the program."

Lions Legacy Club already has partnered with a number of Penn State football players, including linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon; linemen Sal Wormley, Landon Tengwall and Bryce Effner; and defensive backs Keaton Ellis and Zakee Wheatley.

"There hasn't been a more exciting time to be a student-athlete, than right now," Carter said in a news release. "The Lions Legacy Club is truly a special group with the expertise and passion to take Penn State football to new heights and help student athletes earn the compensation they deserve for working hard on and off the field."

Lions Legacy Club joins Success With Honor and Nittany Commonwealth in Penn State's NIL marketplace. In addition, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford founded Limitless NIL, an agency that represents more than two dozen college athletes nationwide.

For more information, visit Lions Legacy Club.

Read More

Penn State's James Franklin wants to push the pace on NIL

How starting an NIL agency made Sean Clifford a better quarterback

How Nicholas Singleton's NIL deal could start a wave at Penn State

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.