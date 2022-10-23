Penn State 45, Minnesota 17: The Big Play Returns

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State rebounded from a jittery start, revived its big-play offense and reveled in the White Out during a 45-17 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, running back Nicholas Singleton scored twice and the Lions set a White Out scoring record. And Penn State coach James Franklin won his fifth straight regular-season game following a loss of 20+ points.

The victory set up Penn State (6-1) for another huge showdown with Ohio State next week.

The breakdown from an ultimately jubilant Beaver Stadium:

The Turning Point

Clifford's 40th career start, tying him with Trace McSorley, did not thrill the crowd. Pockets of Beaver Stadium booed the pregame announcement, increased the volume after the Lions' opened with consecutive three-and-out possessions and let loose when Clifford threw a first-quarter interception.

Then Clifford found tight end Tyler Warren completely uncovered over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown pass, giving the Lions a 10-3 lead. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich began the series by giving Clifford a series of short, sure throws (a rollout, a screen) to rebuild his confidence. Then Clifford saw Warren release into an empty secondary and hit him.

After that, Clifford puffed his chest. He found Mitchell Tinsley for 30 yards on a go route after Minnesota had jumped offside. He launched a prayer, under pressure, to Parker Washington for a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter. And he completed 11 of his last 12 passes, two for touchdowns.

Following the interception, Clifford went 16-for-22 for 234 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished 8-for-11 on passes of 15+ yards.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford set a school record with his fifth career game with four passing touchdowns. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Return of the big-play offense

Theo Johnson and Parker Washington, two of Penn State's top offensive threats entering the season, had not scored a touchdown through the first six games. Johnson had been hurt; Washington simply couldn't find the end zone.

Both did Saturday, helping to revive Penn State's big-play offense. Johnson, who entered the game with two catches for 19 yards, had two for 43 on one series. He found the end zone in the second quarter.

Then came Washington, who delivered the play Penn State's receivers have lacked this season: the high-point jump ball. Washington scored his first touchdown on a 45-yard pass, which Clifford just heaved into single coverage while under pressure.

Washington finished with seven catches for 70 yards. Tinsley (four receptions) scored on a savvy hurry-up play for which Minnesota wasn't aligned.

The linebackers show out

Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter made his first career start in the same defense with Curtis Jacobs. The two linebackers normally play the same spot, but Carter has been among the Lions' most productive linebackers, and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz finally felt comfortable getting both on the field.

They were exceptional together, combining to top 20 tackles, with Jacobs getting two for losses. Carter is Penn State's top linebacker of the future, but Jacobs played his best game of the season.

Noteworthy

Penn State produced, and allowed, the longest touchdown series of the season. Right after driving 86 yards for a second-quarter score, the Lions' defense gave up a 90-yard touchdown drive late in the half. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed a 33-yard pass on third-and-long to propel the scoring drive.

The Lions were running back Keyvone Lee. With Lee out, Penn State's only scholarship running backs were Nicholas Singleton and and Keyvone Lee, who combined for 156 yards. Singleton scored his fourth touchdown this season of 30+ yards.

Penn State recognized the 2012 team between the first and second quarters. In Bill O'Brien's first year as head coach, that team lost its first two game and won eight of its next 10. O'Brien was named the Bear Bryant national coach of the year.

Eli Manning attended the game as a Penn State guest, though he didn't appear in any Chad Powers gear.

Up Next

Penn State hosts undefeated Ohio State on Oct. 29 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.

