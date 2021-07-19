The Penn State Preseason Awards Watch List

College football's favorite preseason exercise, releasing awards watch lists, is in full swing. And what better way to prepare for the 2021 season than sifting through the hundreds of nominees for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Bednarik, Rimington, etc. awards?

Sixteen preseason awards will release their watch lists through July 30, and we're tracking all of Penn State's nominees here. So let's get to the red carpet.

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)

Receiver Jahan Dotson

Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

Safety Jaquan Brisker

The Dodd Trophy (Coach of the Year)

James Franklin

Stay tuned for more Penn State nominees.

