The Penn State Guide to the NFL Playoffs
The NFL playoffs will begin with 19 former Penn State players looking to reach the Super Bowl. Among is an injured running back poised to return just in time.
Philadelphia's Miles Sanders told reporters Friday that he will play this weekend, when the Eagles visit Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Sanders has not played since Dec. 26, when he sustained a hand injury against the New York Giants. But Sanders said Friday that he's ready.
Looking to keep up with your favorite Nittany Lions in the NFL playoffs? Here's how to watch them (all times EST).
Saturday
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
When: 4:30 p.m.
TV: NBC, Peacock
Lions in action:
- Las Vegas: Nick Bowers, Carl Nassib (IR)
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
When: 8:15 p.m.
TV: CBS, Paramount+
Lions in action:
- Buffalo: Ryan Bates
Sunday
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: 1 p.m. EST
TV: Fox
Lions in action:
- Philadelphia: Miles Sanders
- Tampa Bay: Donovan Smith, Chris Godwin (IR)
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
When: 4:30 p.m.
TV: CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
Lions in action:
- San Francisco: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
- Dallas: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
When: 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC, Peacock
Lions in action:
- Pittsburgh: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth
Monday
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
When: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN
Lions in action:
- Arizona: Trace McSorley, Jack Crawford (IR)
- Los Angeles: Grant Haley, Nick Scott
First-round byes
- Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Michal Menet (Practice Squad)
- Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken (IR)
