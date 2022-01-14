The Penn State Guide to the NFL Playoffs

How to watch your favorite Nittany Lions in the NFL wild-card round.

The NFL playoffs will begin with 19 former Penn State players looking to reach the Super Bowl. Among is an injured running back poised to return just in time.

Philadelphia's Miles Sanders told reporters Friday that he will play this weekend, when the Eagles visit Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Sanders has not played since Dec. 26, when he sustained a hand injury against the New York Giants. But Sanders said Friday that he's ready.

Looking to keep up with your favorite Nittany Lions in the NFL playoffs? Here's how to watch them (all times EST).

Saturday

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

When: 4:30 p.m.

TV: NBC, Peacock

Lions in action:

Las Vegas: Nick Bowers, Carl Nassib (IR)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: CBS, Paramount+

Lions in action:

Buffalo: Ryan Bates

Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 1 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Lions in action:

Philadelphia: Miles Sanders

Tampa Bay: Donovan Smith, Chris Godwin (IR)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

When: 4:30 p.m.

TV: CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

Lions in action:

San Francisco: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Dallas: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC, Peacock

Lions in action:

Pittsburgh: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth

Monday

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN

Lions in action:

Arizona: Trace McSorley, Jack Crawford (IR)

Los Angeles: Grant Haley, Nick Scott

First-round byes

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Michal Menet (Practice Squad)

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken (IR)

