A Penn State-Michigan Subplot: Dueling Children's Books!

Penn State and Michigan will jockey for more than unbeaten records, top-10 rankings and playoff positioning Saturday. They also will duel in the high-stakes world of children's books.

At the center is a Penn State freshman quarterback, three-fifths of Michigan's starting offensive line and a retired IBM executive. Meet Andy Vodopia, whose fledgling book company's first two titles will come together Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

In April, Vodopia published "The Men Up Front," a book featuring Michigan starting linemen Trevor Keegan, Ryan Hayes and Zak Zinter. He followed that title in September with "The Men In Back" featuring Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar.

Vodopia signed Name, Image and Likeness deals with the players, building a creative new business in the NIL space. The books have shown good sales so far; Vodopia already has sold out Allar's limited edition collection of 100 signed books.

And Allar said he will donate sales proceeds to his hometown Medina (Ohio) Youth Gridiron Football program.

"I really want this to always be fun for me and the players," Vodopia said. "But I'll tell you, the families are having more fun with this than anybody."

Vodopia, who retired from IBM after 40 years in accounting, finance and sales, started Exit 56 Publications in 2021 to remain active and pursue a new path. Vodopia knew what he was getting into — "Children's books are a tough business," he said. "At best you're lucky to break even." — but liked the challenge.

Then Vodopia's son pointed him in a different direction: What if he contracted with college athletes to write children's books? Vodopia liked the idea and created a plan to write family books that not only highlighted athletes but also benefited them directly through NIL.

As Vodopia began contacting programs around the country, Michigan and Penn State were among the first to respond. Vodopia worked with parents of the three Michigan linemen to have the book ready for the team's spring game. The response was strong and helped lead him to Penn State.

Vodopia enjoyed working with the Michigan linemen and their families and inquired to teams about other interested linemen. A Penn State official responded by asking, "Would you be interested in meeting the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country?"

So Vodopia connected with Allar's representatives at CAA, showed Allar's parents the Michigan book cover, and the project was a go.

In Allar's book, fans will learn that the quarterback can drive a golf ball 300 yards and that he marveled at hearing "Sweet Caroline" at Beaver Stadium for the first time. The 34-page book is a collaboration between Vodopia, Allar and the quarterback's parents, whom Vodopia called "extremely humble people."

Vodopia will conduct a few book-signings this weekend in Ann Arbor, where he'll look to maintain his neutrality. However, one Michigan parent already texted to say, "You'd better be in maize."

Vodopia plans to expand the book series to more programs nationwide. As a CAA representative told him, "This could be the start of something big."

Drew Allar's "The Men In Back" is available for $20 at the Exit 56 website.

No. 10 Penn State visits No. 5 Michigan at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

"The Men In Back" is a new children's book featuring Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. It's available through Exit 56 Productions. Allar is donating proceeds from the book to his hometown youth football program in Medina, Ohio. Courtesy Andrew Vodopia

