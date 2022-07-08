Where do the Lions turn after Marcus Stokes flipped to Florida? Some options.

Penn State returned to the quarterback recruiting market Thursday, when 4-star prospect Marcus Stokes announced his flip to Florida. Stokes spent three months with Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, which found the Ponte Vedra quarterback early but ultimately lost him to the Gators.

Stokes' decision caught many by surprise. Just a day before the announcement, John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting, praised Penn State for getting the jump on Stokes.

"It says a lot about Penn State's scouting, being on him sooner than basically all the schools in the area," Garcia said. "It seemed like before he committed, Florida, Miami and all these schools were nearing that scholarship offer, and just before they could get there, Penn State had him committed. And he's saying all the right things since that point, even though Florida still is looking for a quarterback. So that will be interesting to follow."

How prophetic. Recruiting comes with its share of wins and losses, and Penn State is no stranger to both sides. However, the market for top-end quarterbacks is far more competitive, and losing one at this stage requires some creative strategy.

Penn State coach James Franklin always has contingency plans, so what will he do at quarterback for the 2023 class? Here are some options.

Look for a flip

For the most part, the nation's best 2023 quarterbacks already have homes. According to 247Sports' quarterback rankings, 45 of the top 50 quarterbacks are committed to other schools. Among those uncommitted are fourth-ranked Dante Moore (projected to go to Oregon) and 18th-ranked Brock Glenn (projected to Auburn).

Another uncommitted quarterback is ninth-ranked Dylan Lonergan, whose father Dan was a quarterback on Penn State's 1982 national-championship team. Penn State offered Lonergan a scholarship in 2020, and he is scheduled to announce his commitment July 12, with Alabama, South Carolina and Stanford atop his list. Perhaps Penn State could conduct a late check-in?

Otherwise, the Lions have five months to flip a committed quarterback. According to 247Sports, Penn State offered 10 quarterbacks in this class, including Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), JJ Kohl (Iowa State) and Bo Edmundson (Michigan State).

If they can't flip one of them, the Lions could turn to another prospect: Jaxon Smolik, a 3-star quarterback from Iowa who was among the top 11 performers at the Elite 11 Finals. Smolik has committed to Tulane, but never discount the flip.

Head to the portal

Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich aren't averse to portaling for a quarterback, though they prefer the recruit-and-develop method. This might be time to get aggressive in the portal.

After Sean Clifford completes his sixth season, Penn State should have three scholarship quarterbacks for 2023: Christian Veilleux, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. The word should applies, because coaches never know when a quarterback will enter the portal.

Penn State can't afford to lose another quarterback after this season, potentially leaving it with two scholarship players at the position for 2023. To prevent that. the Lions might need to find a transfer. They'll certainly be available.

More than 20 FBS quarterbacks transferred after last season, including seven who were 4-star prospects or better, according to the On3 database. Of course, quarterbacks transfer primarily for starting opportunities, leaving Penn State in a delicate situation with those highly ranked returning quarterbacks vying for the job next season.

Does the staff risk sending one of them to the transfer portal by dipping into the transfer portal, or does it approach the season potentially shorthanded at the position? Penn State demonstrated what could happen in that situation last year when Clifford got hurt at Iowa. Do the Lions want to risk a repeat?

Wait for 2024

Penn State has offered 11 quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle, three of whom have committed. If they don't sign a quarterback in the 2023 class, the Lions could respond with another two-quarterback class in 2024.

That's difficult to do, though. Allar and Pribula meshed perfectly in the 2022 class, and those stars normally don't align. But if Penn State enters the 2023 season with three scholarship quarterbacks, it will have to make a huge splash in the 2024 class.

