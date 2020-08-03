Roster Moves: Scouting Penn State's Latest Football Roster

Penn State released its latest football roster this weekend, the one it will take into a training camp ostensibly scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

What does the new roster look like? A few observations.

Holding steady

At least as the roster is constructed, Penn State hasn't lost any scholarship players to transfer or other departures since June 17, the date of its last roster release. So the team has gone through voluntary workouts over the past seven weeks with apparent roster consistency.

Seems to be a good sign.

Tipping the scales

Several players, notably linemen, have made significant weight changes since the last roster was released. Coach James Franklin said that players would return to workouts in various stages of shape, something strength coach Dwight Galt IV seems to have addressed.

Defensive ends Smith Vilbert and Adisa Isaac were among the biggest movers. The 6-6 Vilbert is down 20 pounds, to 246, while Isaac has lost 16 pounds, getting to 240.

In addition, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs is at 285, down 16 pounds from his June weigh-in at 301. Scruggs said he worked out diligently at home during the shutdown and was among the first players to return for voluntary workouts.

Hakeem Beamon, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, is down 14 pounds to 274, and fellow tackle Judge Culpepper dropped 13 to get to 281. Culpepper said recently that his body fat is significantly lower as well.

"It's just much better weight and it just feels better on me," Culpepper said. "And that’s a testament to Coach Galt and his strength training program."

Other notable weight changes since June:

Offensive lineman Mike Miranda is down 16 pounds to 285.

Cornerback Marquis Wilson is down 15 pounds to 166.

Linebacker Lance Dixon is down 13 pounds to 281.

Defensive tackle Nick Tarburton is down 11 pounds to 248.

And among those adding weight:

Defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah, a freshman who enrolled early, has taken advantage of the weight program, gaining 19 pounds to 302.

So has fellow early enrollee Theo Johnson, a tight end who has gained 9 pounds to 258.

Safety Trent Gordon is up 8 pounds to 200. Gordon transitioned from cornerback to safety during the offseason.

Freshman running back Caziah Holmes gained 7 pounds, getting to 215.

Fellow back Noah Cain is up 5 pounds to 228.

Freshmen numbers

Holmes will wear No. 26, Saquon Barkley's number, in his first season at running back. Elsewhere, receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown has switched to No. 6, formerly worn by linebacker Cam Brown.

Here are numbers for the new 2020 enrollees:

2: Quarterback Micah Bowens

13: Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith

15: Safety Enzo Jennings

16: Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (junior transfer)

17: Cornerback Joseph Johnson III

18: Wide receiver Parker Washington

19: Wide receiver Jaden Dottin

23: Linebacker Curtis Jacobs

24: Running back Keyvone Lee

26: Running back Caziah Holmes

33: Defensive end Bryce Mostella

36: Linebacker Zuriah Fisher

41: Defensive end Brandon Taylor

43: Linebacker Tyler Elsdon

44: Tight end Tyler Warren

51: Offensive lineman Jimmy Christ

54: Defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah

56: Defensive end Amin Vanover

57: Offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore

66: Offensive lineman Nick Dawkins

74: Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu

78: Offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba

80: Wide receiver Malick Meiga

84: Tight end Theo Johnson

88: Wide receiver Norval Black (junior transfer)

95: Defensive tackle Cole Brevard

99: Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard

