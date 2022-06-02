Yes, Penn State Picked the Right Game for the White Out

The Penn State-Minnesota game was the proper White Out call. Welcome to the party, Goldy.

Welcome, Minnesota, to the Penn State White Out. You're going to love it.

Penn State announced this week that it will host Minnesota on Oct. 22 for the 2022 White Out game at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, one of at least two night games the Lions will play this season.

Ohio State certainly won't mind the decision, since it ends the program's streak of serving as the White Out opponent for five consecutive visits (including the empty-stadium trip in 2020). But was it the right decision? Yes, all things considered. Here's why.

This game has loads of potential

Minnesota returns plenty of talent from a 9-4 team that lingered in the Big Ten West title race until the final weekend. The Gophers got there despite losing three running backs, including Mohamed Ibrahim, to injuries. Nevertheless, Minnesota averaged 198 rushing yards per game (third in the conference), and Ibrahim is back for another season.

So are top receiver Chris Autman-Bell, All-Big Ten center John Michael Schmitz and several key starters from the defensive back seven. Minnesota has a roster good enough to contend outright for the division title rather than sneaking through the back door.

That quarterback matchup

Both Penn State's Sean Clifford and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan are sixth-year seniors and old enough to be second-year NFL players. However, they'll match games in the Big Ten's first duel of super-senior quarterbacks.

It's been three years since Morgan outdueled Clifford in their gem in Minneapolis. Morgan completed 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Clifford was as prolific (23-for-43, 340 yards, three TDs) but threw an end-zone interception with 1 minute left. Minnesota won 31-26 to improve to 9-0; No. 4 Penn State fell to 8-1.

Morgan took a step back last season. His completion rate was just 59.6 percent, his TD/INT ratio was 10/9 (it was 30/7 in 2019) and his passer rating was 44 points lower than in 2019. Clifford, meanwhile, is trying to "right the ship" after a tough season of his own.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan went 18-for-20 with three touchdowns in a win over Penn State in 2019. Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports Network

The Kirk Ciarrocca factor

Penn State hired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota in 2020 partly for what his team did to Penn State the year before. "We've already had discussions about some key plays in that game where they were able to take advantage of some things and why," former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said in spring 2020.

Well, Ciarrocca lasted just one off-kilter season at Penn State, where he coached a shortened season without spring drills, in-person meetings or any hint of normalcy. After spending 2021 as an analyst at West Virginia, Ciarrocca rejoined P.J. Fleck's Minnesota staff as the offensive coordinator. He'll get a chance to remind Penn State of that decision.

It's better for recruiting

The White Out has become a singular weekend on Penn State's recruiting schedule. Hundreds of players and their family members attend the game, most of whom have no intention (or real opportunity) of playing at Penn State. It's an occasion, a spectacle, and one that benefits from being held at night.

The Penn State-Ohio State game Oct. 29 will serve as another important recruiting weekend. Big events draw big crowds. But that game likely will kick off at noon on FOX. It's a tougher date to make.

Night games give players and their families more travel leeway. In-state players can play Saturday afternoon and still arrive at Beaver Stadium in time for Franklin's pre-game receiving line. The circumstances simply are more conducive to hosting a recruiting showcase.

"You talk about putting us in position for our future in recruiting and showing student-athletes the type of environment that they'll be able to play in, in one of the most beautiful settings in college football," Franklin said last year. "When it comes to the campus, the town, and the community, all these things matter."

Those uniforms will pop

Since the game is Homecoming as well, Penn State will wear its "Generations of Greatness" alternate uniforms. They include the white shoes that will glimmer at night.

Penn State's Rasheed Walker, Jesse Luketa, Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland take the field prior to the 2021 game against Illinois. Rick Barnes/USA Today Sports Network

Change is good

Penn State had played Ohio State or Michigan for eight consecutive White Out games until beating Auburn 28-20 last year. Some other opponents have included Purdue for the inaugural student-section White Out in 2004, Notre Dame in 2007 and Alabama in 2011.

The Lions are 9-8 overall in White Out games but 2-3 against Ohio State. A fresh opponent will serve the game well.

