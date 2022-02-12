Penn State Winter Workouts Are Underway. Here Are the Standouts

The Nittany Lions began the long road to the 2022 season with their cold-weather workouts.

Penn State has resumed winter workouts under its newly shaped coaching and strength staffs, with spring football practice set to begin in mid-March.

Following their 2-6 finish to the 2021 season, which bottomed at the Outback Bowl, the Lions have plenty to address this offseason. They are doing so with a new director of performance enhancement in Chuck Losey, who was promoted to replace the retired Dwight Galt.

Penn State's coaches have been recognizing the winter workout standouts, highlighting some veterans and newcomers to watch. Here are some of the Lions stepping forward this offseason.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux drew a positive reaction from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who also highlighted returning starter Sean Clifford.

At running back, coach Ja'Juan Seider twice has highlighted returning starter Keyvone Lee, who was the team's leading rusher last season, averaging 4.91 yards per carry.

Receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield took notice of Harrison "Trey" Wallace III, who played in three games last season. Penn State is looking for new contributors at the position, and Wallace could be one.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein recognized right tackle Caedan Wallace, who will be the veteran of Penn State's line in 2022.

And tight ends coach Ty Howle mentioned Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson as the top players of the first two workouts.

On defense, new coordinator Manny Diaz, who also coaches linebackers, recognized a relative newcomer to his room. Jonathan Sutherland, a sixth-year senior who has played mostly at safety for the Lions, grabbed Diaz's attention in the first workout. Fellow linebacker Tyler Elsdon stood out in Workout 2.

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. recognized defensive end Zuriah Fisher, who played in eight games and made two tackles in the Outback Bowl. Fisher will be a player to watch on the Lions' defensive line next season.

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith spotlighted Johnny Dixon, who will contend for the starting spot held last season by Tariq Castro-Fields.

And safeties coach Anthony Poindexter pointed to sophomore Jaylen Reed, who took on a larger role in Penn State's secondary during the second half of last season.

On special teams, new coordinator Stacy Collins pointed to punter Barner Amor and kicker Jake Pinegar as early standouts. Pinegar is most likely to succeed Jordan Stout as Penn State's primary kicker.

