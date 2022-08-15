A Penn State Freshman Enters the Transfer Portal

Ken Talley, a 4-star recruit who was among the leading personalities of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

247Sports and On3 first reported the news, which ESPN's Tom VanHaaren confirmed with Talley. He no longer is listed on Penn State's 2022 football roster.

Talley graduated from Northeast High in Philadelphia, where he became one of Pennsylvania's top defensive players. He was a two-time MVP in Philadelphia Public League's Class 6A and helped Northeast to two league titles.

Talley (6-2, 238 pounds) made 95 tackles, including 20 for loss, and five sacks as a senior. He was an ESPN Top 300 prospect and a top-10 player in Pennsylvania. Penn State projected him at either linebacker or defensive end.

Penn State's coaching staff was quite impressed with Talley's impact on the 2022 recruiting class. During the program's Signing Day ceremony in December, assistant coach Terry Smith said Talley's personality "set the tone for the class," comparing him to former Penn State captain Jesse Luketa.

"He's the heartbeat," Smith said in December. "... What Jesse Luketa has brought to us as the pulse of the defense, I think this guy is going to bring that to us. His energy, his smile, his personality, his tenacity, the dog in him, I think he's going to lay a mark on us that a lot of guys are going to follow."

Talley is the second player to leave Penn State's program since training camp began. Running back Caziah Holmes no longer is with the program.

Penn State begins the 2022 season Sept. 1 against Purdue.

