Penn State Freshmen to Watch in 2024? The Nittany Lions Have a Few
Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey usually develops the most rounded first impression of the Nittany Lions’ freshman class. Upon enrolling, the new Penn State football players immediately enter his gauntlet. Often, the introduction can be overwhelming.
But some freshmen tune in, and stand out, from the start. Who has Losey noticed? While not an exhaustive list, this represents some players Losey has highlighted since spring drills and could play roles for the Nittany Lions in 2024.
Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins: The freshman guard/center turned some heads by starting at right guard, where returning starter Sal Wormley will line up, at the Blue-White Game. Cousins is one of those rare linemen who could contribute early and earn more playing time as the season progresses. As Losey said, “He’s a dude for us in all senses of the word.”
“You rarely get an offensive lineman who fits from a body-type standpoint and from a mentality and demeanor standpoint,” Losey added. “Usually it takes those big guys a couple of years to really develop and find their game. But he’s positioned himself to where he’s going to compete…”
Running back Quinton Martin Jr.: The freshman scored a pair of touchdowns in the Blue-White Game and is inching toward that third-back role in the offense. While he has some ground to cover in the weight room, Martin is progressing.
“Physically he came in a bit undersized,” Losey said of the back, listed at 6-1, 202 pounds on Penn State’s roster. “Big Ten running backs have got to be durable. He probably came in a few pounds short of what he should have been in order to play a significant amount of downs for us on Saturdays. Our concentration has been on putting lean mass on him.
"But obviously with any type of skill position like that, with the amount of movement he does and the agility that’s required at that position, you’ve got to make sure he maintains his fluidity. He’s like any other young guy; his progress has been great. I’m really happy with where he is. … He’s trending.”
Tight end Luke Reynolds: Penn State is pretty stacked at the position, with Tyler Warren, Khalil Dinkins, Jerry Cross and Andrew Rappleyea. But Reynolds, a 6-4, 240-pound tight end from Massachusetts, has carved a niche. Reynolds caught 48 passes, nine for touchdowns last season, and continues that Massachusetts-to-Penn State pipeline of tight ends.
“I'm super impressed with Luke,” Losey said. “He's been phenomenal.”
Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam: The Lions are loaded inside on the defensive line, returning four players who factored heavily into last year’s rotation. Yet Losey shouted out the freshman from Maryland as one who has drawn attention.
“That guy continues trending,” Losey said. “The things that he does in some of our movement sessions — the way he explodes off the line, his strength, his power, his ability to apply force — he looks like a veteran out there.”
Anthony Speca and Peter Gonzalez: The talented teammates from Pittsburgh Central Catholic were among the nine players who enrolled after spring drills had concluded. Though they didn’t get the early enrollee bump, Speca and Gonzalez quickly made their presences known. Speca is a linebacker who was “very influential” at his high school, and Gonzalez is a receiver who could find a quick way onto the field.
“I'm really impressed with their foundation coming out of high school,” Losey said. “They've jumped right into it, and they're ready to go. If you would watch one of our sessions right now, you wouldn't know that those kids have only been on campus for a couple of weeks. So I'm really impressed with them.”
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
