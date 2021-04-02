Tracking Penn State's Future Football Schedules
Penn State announced some additions to its future football schedules, completing the slate of 2024 games and adding an opponent through 2026. Here's the scoop.
Penn State rescheduled games with Kent State and San Jose State that were postponed in 2020. Kent State will visit Penn State in 2024, and San Jose State will play at Beaver Stadium in 2026.
In addition, Penn State announced a new game against Marshall in 2026. Marshall's head coach is Charles Huff, who spent four years on James Franklin's staff at Penn State. It will be interesting to see whether Huff or Franklin are in their current jobs in 2026.
With the announcement, Penn State has completed its football schedules through 2024. The 2025 schedule has one open date, and the 2026 Big Ten schedule has yet to be announced.
Here's a look at Penn State's future football schedules.
2021
- Sept. 4: at Wisconsin
- Sept. 11: Ball State
- Sept. 18: Auburn
- Sept. 25: Villanova
- Oct. 2: Indiana
- Oct. 9: at Iowa
- Oct. 23: Illinois
- Oct. 30: at Ohio State
- Nov. 6: at Maryland
- Nov. 13: Michigan
- Nov. 20: Rutgers
- Nov. 27: at Michigan State
2022
- Sept. 3: at Purdue
- Sept. 10: Ohio
- Sept. 17: at Auburn
- Sept. 24: Central Michigan
- Oct. 1: Ohio State
- Oct. 8: at Michigan
- Oct. 15: Illinois
- Oct. 29: Michigan State
- Nov. 5: at Indiana
- Nov. 12: Maryland
- Nov. 19: Minnesota
- Nov. 26: at Rutgers
2023
- Sept. 2: West Virginia
- Sept. 9: Delaware
- Sept. 16: at Illinois
- Sept. 23: at Northwestern
- Oct. 7: Indiana
- Oct. 14: at Michigan State
- Oct. 21: at Ohio State
- Oct. 28: Iowa
- Nov. 4: Michigan
- Nov. 11: Massachusetts
- Nov. 18: Rutgers
- Nov. 25: at Maryland
2024
- Aug. 31: at West Virginia
- Sept. 7: Bowling Green
- Sept. 14: at Rutgers
- Sept. 21: Kent State
- Oct. 5: Maryland
- Oct. 12: Illinois
- Oct. 19: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 26: Nebraska
- Nov. 9: Ohio State
- Nov. 16: at Michigan
- Nov. 23: at Indiana
- Nov. 30: Michigan State
2025
- Aug. 30: Nevada
- Sept. 6: TBA
- Sept. 13: Villanova
- Sept. 20: Rutgers
- Sept. 27: at Illinois
- Oct. 4: Purdue
- Oct. 18: at Maryland
- Oct. 25: at Minnesota
- Nov. 1: Indiana
- Nov. 15: at Ohio State
- Nov. 22: Michigan
- Nov. 29: at Michigan State
2026 (Big Ten schedule TBA)
- Sept. 5: Marshall
- Sept. 12: at Temple
- Sept. 19: San Jose State