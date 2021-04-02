Tracking Penn State's Future Football Schedules

Here's what we know about Penn State's football schedules through 2026.

Penn State announced some additions to its future football schedules, completing the slate of 2024 games and adding an opponent through 2026. Here's the scoop.

Penn State rescheduled games with Kent State and San Jose State that were postponed in 2020. Kent State will visit Penn State in 2024, and San Jose State will play at Beaver Stadium in 2026.

In addition, Penn State announced a new game against Marshall in 2026. Marshall's head coach is Charles Huff, who spent four years on James Franklin's staff at Penn State. It will be interesting to see whether Huff or Franklin are in their current jobs in 2026.

With the announcement, Penn State has completed its football schedules through 2024. The 2025 schedule has one open date, and the 2026 Big Ten schedule has yet to be announced.

Here's a look at Penn State's future football schedules.

2021

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin

Sept. 11: Ball State

Sept. 18: Auburn

Sept. 25: Villanova

Oct. 2: Indiana

Oct. 9: at Iowa

Oct. 23: Illinois

Oct. 30: at Ohio State

Nov. 6: at Maryland

Nov. 13: Michigan

Nov. 20: Rutgers

Nov. 27: at Michigan State

2022

Sept. 3: at Purdue

Sept. 10: Ohio

Sept. 17: at Auburn

Sept. 24: Central Michigan

Oct. 1: Ohio State

Oct. 8: at Michigan

Oct. 15: Illinois

Oct. 29: Michigan State

Nov. 5: at Indiana

Nov. 12: Maryland

Nov. 19: Minnesota

Nov. 26: at Rutgers

2023

Sept. 2: West Virginia

Sept. 9: Delaware

Sept. 16: at Illinois

Sept. 23: at Northwestern

Oct. 7: Indiana

Oct. 14: at Michigan State

Oct. 21: at Ohio State

Oct. 28: Iowa

Nov. 4: Michigan

Nov. 11: Massachusetts

Nov. 18: Rutgers

Nov. 25: at Maryland

2024

Aug. 31: at West Virginia

Sept. 7: Bowling Green

Sept. 14: at Rutgers

Sept. 21: Kent State

Oct. 5: Maryland

Oct. 12: Illinois

Oct. 19: at Wisconsin

Oct. 26: Nebraska

Nov. 9: Ohio State

Nov. 16: at Michigan

Nov. 23: at Indiana

Nov. 30: Michigan State

2025

Aug. 30: Nevada

Sept. 6: TBA

Sept. 13: Villanova

Sept. 20: Rutgers

Sept. 27: at Illinois

Oct. 4: Purdue

Oct. 18: at Maryland

Oct. 25: at Minnesota

Nov. 1: Indiana

Nov. 15: at Ohio State

Nov. 22: Michigan

Nov. 29: at Michigan State

2026 (Big Ten schedule TBA)

Sept. 5: Marshall

Sept. 12: at Temple