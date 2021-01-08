Penn State Makes Big Change on Offense

Penn State delivered a quiet bombshell Friday, naming Mike Yurcich as its new offensive coordinator. Yurcich replaces Kirk Ciarrocca, who spent just one season with the Lions.

Yurcich spent last season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas. He also has worked at Ohio State and Oklahoma State. Prior to that, Yurcich coached at Pennsylvania schools Shippensburg and Edinboro.

"First, I would like to thank Kirk for his contributions to our program last year," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision, but felt it was best for our program to make a change. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors.

"We are excited to have Mike join our staff. He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play-caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator. I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State. I have followed Mike's career for a long time, dating back to his time in the PSAC at Shippensburg and Edinboro. We look forward to bringing Mike and his family back to Pennsylvania."

Yurcich, 45, becomes a Big Ten offensive coordinator for the first time. He spent six years at Oklahoma State before joining the Ohio State staff in 2019 as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator,

Yurcich was the offensive coordinator at Texas for one season. There he guided the nation's No.8 scoring offense (42.7 points per game) and tutored all-Big 12 quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

According to Penn State's release, Yurcich's offenses have produced an average of 6.49 yards per play, ranking him first among FBS coordinators since 2013. His quarterbacks averaged 14 yards per completion, tops among Power 5 coordinators since 2013.

This story will be updated.