For Jahan Dotson, a Grandmother's Words Inspire a Meaningful Night

Jahan Dotson talked with his grandmother Saturday before Penn State played Ohio State, a game in which he showcased the one-handed catches his coaches don't allow in practice.

She told told him that "the opportunity's there, just take it," a moment Dotson channeled into a three-touchdown game that was the highlight of Penn State's 38-25 loss to the Buckeyes.

"It's just crazy how God works," Dotson said.

Gloria Bigelow, Dotson's grandmother, passed away in April, but the receiver from Nazareth (Pa.) High has carried her with him this season. He wears a T-shirt with her image and holds quiet conversations with her before each game.

On Saturday, Dotson said his grandmother prodded him to make the most of his opportunity. He responded by producing career-highs in receptions (eight), yards (144) and touchdowns, one of which earned national attention.

Dotson high-pointed a one-handed catch in front of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, turning it into a breathtaking 21-yard score. He preceded that catch another one-handed grab against Wade, demonstrating a drive for 50-50 balls previously unseen.

Penn State's coaches are adamant that their receivers catch balls with two hands in practice, so the players stay late to drill one-handed grabs. In Dotson's case, he made one-handed receptions with each hand.

"I approach that as a million dollars," Dotson said. "It's a million dollars in the air. If you want it, you go get it. Every time the ball's in the air, it's a chance to make a name for yourself."

Dotson made his name known quickly at Penn State, ascending into the starting lineup as a freshman to replace the injured Juwan Johnson. Dotson, who began his career playing behind KJ Hamler at slot receiver, learned a new position in a week and became one of the team's most dependable receivers.

"The great ones, like Jerry Rice, they make tough catches look easy," Penn State coach James Franklin said in 2018. "That’s what Jahan does. Literally there never seems like there’s a ball that’s outside of his reach.”

Dotson was Penn State's No. 2 receiver last year behind Hamler with 27 catches. He was best known as a reliable first-down converter who occasionally could spark the offense with a big play. But Franklin wanted to see Dotson grow into a downfield threat, a playmaker around whom the offense centers.

"Over the years, we've always had that one guy, whether it's KJ [Hamler] or whether it's [Chris] Godwin or whether it's Mike Gesicki, that people were concerned about," Franklin said. "It's good to see Jahan stepping up right now, so we're going to need to build on that."

Dotson has caught four of Penn State's six touchdowns, including his 60-yard reception that gave the Lions a fourth-quarter lead over Indiana. On their first drive against Ohio State, the Lions sent Dotson on a 3rd-and-2 deep route trying to catch Ohio State off guard.

Though Sean Clifford's pass fell incomplete, that call made clear how Franklin and Penn State now view the player they recruited to the end in 2017.

Dotson initially committed to UCLA, shocking his tightly knit family that moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania. His parents, Robin and Al, were relieved he ultimately chose Penn State and made sure he understood that his time would come.

"My family's been telling me to be patient all the time," Dotson said. "That's what I've been doing, and it finally paid off."

