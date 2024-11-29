Penn State Loses 2025 Recruiting Commit to Florida
Penn State's 2025 recruiting class lost a 4-star pass rusher Friday only a few days before the early signing period begins. Jayden Woods, a 4-star prospect from Kansas who has been committed to Penn State since June, changed his commitment to Florida. Hayes Fawcett of On3 first reported the news.
Woods, an edge rusher from Shawnee, Kansas, committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class June 26. He is the nation's No. 10 edge rusher and the 130th-ranked player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. Woods, who ranks 252nd in the 2025 ESPN 300, initially committed to Penn State over Tennessee, Purdue and Wisconsin, among the many schools that offered him scholarships. He recently took an official visit to Florida, flipping to the Gators less than a week later.
Woods was the second-highest-ranked player in Penn State's 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-3, 240-pound edge rusher compiled a 90-tackle season with 5.5 sacks for Mill Valley High. He is a three-sport athlete who won two state titles in the discus and one in the shot put. Woods also is a state qualifier in wrestling. Penn State had a family connection as well. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin served as Kansas State's offensive coordinator in 2006-07, when he coached Justin Woods, Jayden's father.
College football's early signing period begins Dec. 4. Penn State now has 25 players in its 2025 recruiting class, which ranks 17th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
