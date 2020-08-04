Penn State Makes the Cut for JUCO All-American Safety De'Jahan Warren

Penn State has forged a strong relationship with Lackawanna (Pa.) College recently that could produce another top transfer.

De'Jahn Warren, a preseason All-American at safety, placed Penn State in his top-three list of schools along with Maryland and Georgia. Warren made the announcement on Twitter.

College Football America recently named Warren as a first-team safety on its preseason junior college team. In his first season at Lackawanna, Warren was named to the first team by the Northeast Football Conference.

Warren, from Hyattsville, Mrd., led Lackawanna with five interceptions and six pass breakups. He also forced three fumbles in a season that saw Lackawanna go 10-1 and make the NJCAA national championship game.

Warren, who is ranked fourth among junior college players according to 247Sports, is one of many who will consider opting out of a potential spring season to enroll early at a Division I school.

The NJCAA announced in July that it will shift the football season to spring 2021. Teams will be permitted to begin practice March 1 and to play an eight-game schedule beginning March 25. Players like Warren could opt out of a spring season to enroll early and begin winter conditioning with their new programs.

Lackawanna College, under head coach Mark Duda, has developed a strong relationship with Penn State. The Lions currently have five former Lackawanna College players on their roster. That includes newcomers Norval Black and Ji'Ayir Brown in the 2020 recruiting class.

Jaquan Brisker is a contender to start at safety (and a member of Bruce Feldman's 2020 college football "Freaks" list), while Anthony Whigan is an offensive lineman who redshirted last season.

Penn State also has a walk-on punter from Lackawanna in Bradley King.

"We really feel like we are blessed and fortunate to have a program like Lackawanna Junior College in our own state," Penn State coach James Franklin said in December. "How they have won, how the academic course work at Lackawanna transfers into Penn State, obviously, there's a lot of familiarity there."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.