Penn State's Matt Campbell Hires 2 Promising Coaches From Iowa State

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has nearly completed his offensive staff, and his new quarterbacks coach already is getting into recruiting. In fact, Penn State fans will recognize the quarterbacks coach from the Bill O'Brien years.

Jake Waters, who was Iowa State's quarterbacks coach the past two years, has joined Campbell's staff. Blue-White Illustrated first reported the news, and Waters changed his X profile to reflect his new job.

Campbell also has hired his receivers coach from Iowa State. Noah Pauley, who spent three years with the Cyclones, will replace Marques Hagans, who is expected to remain with the Nittany Lions for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Campbell so far has hired five coaches from his Cyclones staff, including offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton and secondary coach Deon Broomfield. Here's what to know about the two newest additions.

Quarterbacks coach Jake Waters

Kansas State Wildcats fans celebrate with former quarterback Jake Waters after their win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State fans will remember Waters from his 2012 flirtation with Penn State and O'Brien, who tried to recruit the quarterback from Iowa Western Community College. Waters instead chose Kansas State, where he went 17-9 as the starter and was an All-Big 12 quarterback.

Waters returned to his first alma mater, Iowa Western, as a volunteer quarterbacks coach before Campbell hired him as a graduate assistant in 2017. Waters left to coach receivers at UTEP for three years but found his way back to Iowa State in 2021 as a quality control staffer.

He spent the past two seasons as Iowa State's quarterbacks coach, lifting Rocco Becht to a 3,505-yard passing season in 2024. Waters developed a strong relationship with Becht, who could be a transfer candidate for the Nittany Lions.

Waters didn't take long to start the recruiting process at Penn State. On Tuesday, Waters made an offer to 4-star 2027 quarterback Peter Bourque, who has committed to Michigan. Bourque is the nation's sixth-ranked quarterback and a top-100 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bourque posted a photo of Penn State assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley, who is expected to remain on the Nittany Lions' offensive staff.

Wide receivers coach Noah Pauley

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver coach Noah Pauley talks to media at the school's football facility in 2024. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pauley spent three years on Campbell's staff as receivers coach, earning the title of passing game coordinator in 2024. That season, Pauley was the nation's only receivers coach to mentor two players with at least 1,100 receiving yards. Jaylin Noel finished ninth nationally (1,194 yards), and Jayden Higgins was 10th (1,183).

Football Scoop named Pauley the nation's top receivers coach in 2024, another highlight of Iowa State's 11-3 season in which it reached the Big 12 championship game. Campbell hired Pauley from North Dakota State, where he spent four seasons as the receivers coach.

Pauley began his coaching career in 2011 at Minnesota-Duluth, his alma mater. As a player, Pauley competed on teams that won two NCAA Division II championships and went a combined 45-8.

Penn State will play Clemson in the Dec. 27 Pintsripe Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Yankee Stadium.

