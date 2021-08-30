Penn State Names 2021 Football Captains

Quarterback Sean Clifford and special teams leader Jonathan Sutherland become three-time captains for the Lions.

Penn State named six captains for the 2021 football season, with quarterback Sean Clifford and safety/special teams leader Jonathan Sutherland becoming the first three-time captains in the program's 135-year history.

Joining Clifford and Sutherland are kicker/punter Jordan Stout, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and offensive lineman Rasheed Walker. Stout is a two-time captain; Brisker, Mustipher and Walker are first-time captains.

The captains have combined to make 57 starts (not including Stout), with Clifford leading the way with 20.

No. 19 Penn State opens the 2021 season Saturday at No. 12 Wisconsin. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST on Fox.

Read more

Will Penn State's offense be ready for Wisconsin?

Penn State's top storylines for 2021

Five advanced stats that will make or break the Lions' season