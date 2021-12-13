Jahan Dotson Named Penn State's 2021 MVP

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, an All-Big Ten selection and Walter Camp Award semifinalist, was named the team's 2021 MVP.

Penn State held its annual awards banquet Sunday, presenting a series of team awards. Dotson was named the team's offensive MVP as well, compiling 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season.

According to Penn State, Dotson is the only Power 5 receiver and one of two FBS receivers with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dotson is the first Big Ten player since Michigan's Braylon Edwards in 2004 to post those numbers through 12 games in a season.

In addition, former defensive lineman Jordan Hill was recognized with the Alumni Athlete Award.

Here are Penn State's 2021 award-winners.

Lions' Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State football): Quarterback Sean Clifford

Most Valuable Player: Receiver Jahan Dotson

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Receiver Jahan Dotson

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Safety Jaquan Brisker

Captain's Awards: Clifford, Brisker offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, punter/kicker Jordan Stout, safety Jonathan Sutherland

Ridge Riley Award (senior for "sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship"): Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman): Juice Scruggs

Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility): Defensive end/linebacker Jesse Luketa and offensive lineman Eric Wilson

Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman): Arnold Ebiketie

John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams): Jordan Stout

Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the player who overcame adversity and inspired teammates): Running back Noah Cain, defensive end Nick Tarburton

Iron Lion Award (strength and conditioning): Arnold Ebiketie

Outstanding Run-on Award: Safety Sebastian Costantini, receiver Justin Weller

Quarterback Club Special Awards: Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, kicker Rafael Checa, linebacker Max Chizmar, receiver Winston Eubanks, receiver Henry Fessler, defensive tackle Fred Hansard, safety Drew Hartlaub, kicker Vlad Hilling, punter/kicker Bradley King, offensive lineman Will Knutsson, offensive lineman Kaleb Konigus, offensive lineman Mike Miranda, receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, receiver Ben Wilson

The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA): Receiver Justin Weller

Highest Academic Average: Long-snapper Michael Wright

Public Service Award: Sean Clifford

Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year: Safety Kaleb Brown

Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year: Safety Jaden Seider, linebacker Dominic DeLuca, defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg

Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year: Quarterback Mason Stahl, tight end Dan Vasey

Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program): Defensive end Jesse Luketa, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo

