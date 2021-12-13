Skip to main content
    Jahan Dotson Named Penn State's 2021 MVP

    Dotson earns multiple honors at Penn State's team banquet.
    Author:

    Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, an All-Big Ten selection and Walter Camp Award semifinalist, was named the team's 2021 MVP.

    Penn State held its annual awards banquet Sunday, presenting a series of team awards. Dotson was named the team's offensive MVP as well, compiling 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season.

    According to Penn State, Dotson is the only Power 5 receiver and one of two FBS receivers with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dotson is the first Big Ten player since Michigan's Braylon Edwards in 2004 to post those numbers through 12 games in a season.

    In addition, former defensive lineman Jordan Hill was recognized with the Alumni Athlete Award.

    Here are Penn State's 2021 award-winners.

    Lions' Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State football): Quarterback Sean Clifford

    Most Valuable Player: Receiver Jahan Dotson

    Most Valuable Offensive Player: Receiver Jahan Dotson

    Most Valuable Defensive Player: Safety Jaquan Brisker

    Captain's Awards: Clifford, Brisker offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, punter/kicker Jordan Stout, safety Jonathan Sutherland

    Ridge Riley Award (senior for "sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship"): Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

    Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman): Juice Scruggs

    Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility): Defensive end/linebacker Jesse Luketa and offensive lineman Eric Wilson

    Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman): Arnold Ebiketie

    John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams): Jordan Stout

    Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the player who overcame adversity and inspired teammates): Running back Noah Cain, defensive end Nick Tarburton

    Iron Lion Award (strength and conditioning): Arnold Ebiketie

    Outstanding Run-on Award: Safety Sebastian Costantini, receiver Justin Weller

    Quarterback Club Special Awards: Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, kicker Rafael Checa, linebacker Max Chizmar, receiver Winston Eubanks, receiver Henry Fessler, defensive tackle Fred Hansard, safety Drew Hartlaub, kicker Vlad Hilling, punter/kicker Bradley King, offensive lineman Will Knutsson, offensive lineman Kaleb Konigus, offensive lineman Mike Miranda, receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, receiver Ben Wilson

    The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA): Receiver Justin Weller

    Highest Academic Average: Long-snapper Michael Wright

    Public Service Award: Sean Clifford

    Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year: Safety Kaleb Brown

    Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year: Safety Jaden Seider, linebacker Dominic DeLuca, defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg

    Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year: Quarterback Mason Stahl, tight end Dan Vasey

    Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program): Defensive end Jesse Luketa, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo

