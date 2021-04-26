WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Penn State Names Spring Football Award-Winners

Some familiar names, a standout freshman and a few walk-ons highlight Penn State's top players of spring practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State announced its annual award-winners from spring football practice, a list that included some familiar names, a promising freshman and a walk-on. Here's the list.

Frank Patrick Total Commitment Award: Quarterback Sean Clifford, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, safety Jonathan Sutherland.

Presented to players who consistently manage their team responsibilities in an exemplary manner. That includes on- and off-field activities. Clifford and Sutherland were 2020 captains; Scruggs returned to the field in 2020 after being involved in a serious car accident in 2019.

Red Worrell Award: Offensive lineman Blake Zalar

Presented to the offensive player who demonstrates exemplary conduct, interest, attitude and improvement. Zalar is a redshirt freshman walk-on from Shamokin High who, in 2019, was named the developmental squad player of the week six times.

Jim O'Hora Award: Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Presented to the defensive player who demonstrates loyalty and a positive attitude. Castro-Fields, a senior, returned to the program after missing most of the 2020 season with an injury. Mustipher, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten tackle, is heading into his second season as a starter.

Coaches Special Team Award: Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Presented to the player who demonstrates loyalty, interest, attitude and improvement on special teams. In addition to being a top special-teams player, Brown is contending to start at safety alongside fellow Lackawanna College graduate Jaquan Brisker.

Touchdown Kings: Running back Tank Smith and tight end Tyler Warren

Presented to the offensive players who score the most TDs during spring drills.

Takeaway King: Cornerback Kalen King

Presented to the defensive player who forced the most spring turnovers. Freshman Kalen King continued his emergent spring with this award.

Kalen King interception
Football

