Where are they now? Penn State football players in the NFL

Penn State begins the 2020 NFL season with 32 former players on active rosters, tied with Georgia for sixth among college teams. It's an interesting mix of veterans and promising young players, stars and depth players proud to be on their 53-man rosters.

As the NFL season begins, here are some of the top stories to follow with the Penn State alumni this year.

Which NFL team has the most former Nittany Lions on its roster? Three teams are tied with three: Detroit, the New York Giants and Tampa Bay.

Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos won a starting job in Carolina. Gross-Matos, a second-round pick, is the most promising breakout star of Penn State's rookie class.

Who is the longest-tenured Nittany Lion in the NFL? Kicker Robbie Gould begins his 16th professional season as the starter in San Francisco.

Two former Lions are captains: Running back Saquon Barkley with the New York Giants and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones in Tennessee.

Third-year pro Troy Apke is the starting free safety in Washington. Apke's role began growing last season, when he started two games.

Linebacker Sean Lee begins his 11th season in Dallas on injured reserve.

There's a new role for former linebacker Jason Cabinda, who could play some fullback in Detroit.

Similarly, former safety Marcus Allen is listed as a No. 2 inside linebacker on the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.

Trace McSorley made the Baltimore Ravens roster for the second year and is listed as the No. 3 quarterback.

Two former Lions are starting alongside Tom Brady in Tampa Bay's offense: receiver Chris Godwin and tackle Donovan Smith.

Two former Lions are starting alongside each other in Tennessee's defense: end Jack Crawford and tackle DaQuan Jones.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens made the 49ers' active roster after spending most of last season on the practice squad.

Rookie punter Blake Gillikin made the roster in New Orleans but will begin the season on injured reserve.

Three former Lions are on practice squads: tight end Nick Bowers (Las Vegas), defensive tackle Robert Windsor (Indianapolis) and cornerback Trevor Williams (Philadelphia).

Former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan has a new home with the New York Jets.

Remember former Penn State linebacker Troy Reeder, who transferred to Delaware? He's starting for the Los Angeles Rams.

Veteran safety Jordan Lucas of the Chicago Bears was among those who opted out this season.

Penn State in the NFL

(Former Lions on active NFL rosters)

Baltimore Ravens: Quarterback Trace McSorely

Buffalo Bills: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, Defensive end Shareef Miller

Chicago Bears: Receiver Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Offensive lineman Connor McGovern

Denver Broncos: Receiver DaeSean Hamilton, receiver KJ Hamler

Detroit Lions: Linebacker/Fullback Jason Cabinda, Tight end Jesse James, Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Safety Adrian Amos

Houston Texans: Cornerback John Reid

Las Vegas Raiders: Defensive end Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Safety Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Tight end Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Receiver/safety Dan Chisena

New York Giants: Running back Saquon Barkley, Linebacker Cam Brown, Defensive tackle Austin Johnson

New York Jets: Kicker Sam Ficken

Philadelphia Eagles: Running back Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Safety/linebacker Marcus Allen, Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski

San Francisco 49ers: Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, Kicker Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Receiver Chris Godwin, Offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley, Offensive lineman Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Defensive tackle Jack Crawford, Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones

Washington: Safety Troy Apke

