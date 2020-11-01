Rapid Reaction: Ohio State 38, Penn State 25

Penn State and James Franklin fell 0-2 for the first time since 2012 following a 38-25 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

That was the first year of the post-Joe Paterno era and Franklin's second season at Vanderbilt. What got Penn State to this point? Mistakes last week, the Buckeyes and their juggernaut this week. Let's break it down.

1. Ohio State's first play was a jet sweep to Garrett Wilson went for 62 yards, signaling a willful night of dominance. The Buckeyes produced at-will against a defense that has shown some early inability to make important stops.

As good as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is, he worked in a mostly clean pocket with reliable, athletic receivers and an offense that averaged 6.7 yards per play.

The pace never favored Penn State, whether the game consisted of possession changes or touchdown trades. The Buckeyes truly were that dominant.

2. Last week the Lions chased away potential victory by getting in their own way too many times. But the Lions were better than Indiana across both lines, resulting in a 277-yard advantage in total offense.

This game was exponentially different. Ohio State's defensive line simply overwhelmed the Lions, allowing just four second-quarter yards and no pass completions. Quarterback Sean Clifford panicked under the rush, particularly from tackle Tommy Togiai, and his backs couldn't handle the constant blitzes.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's offensive line delivered a near clean sheet in the first half, when the Buckeyes averaged 7.2 yards per play.

3. That said, Penn State looked disorganized at times for the second consecutive game, pretty shocking for a Franklin-coached team. One play underscored that struggle.

In the second quarter, Penn State called a defensive timeout to set itself for a red-zone 3rd-and-6 play. But there was personnel confusion coming out of the timeout, a safety got onto the field late and out of position and a gaping hole opened in the middle of the end zone.

Fields noticed that quickly, motioned to his tight end Jeremy Ruckert and threw an easy 10-yard touchdown to the open space.

4. The second quarter defined this game. In addition to that timeout blunder, Penn State generated nearly no offense. The Lions were outgained 117-4 in the quarter, didn't convert a first down and didn't complete a pass.

5. Last week Franklin remembered the long recruiting process with Jahan Dotson, who initially committed to UCLA before finding his way back to Penn State. Franklin mentioned that by way of noting that Dotson has become the focal point of Penn State's offense.

Dotson has a team-high four touchdown receptions this season, including three against the Buckeyes. His back-to-back catch sequence in the fourth quarter was breathtaking.

Dotson twice beat Shaun Wade, Ohio State's potential first-round cornerback, with acrobatic grabs. Both had one-handed elements, with Dotson going high-pointing a Clifford pass for a score.

6. Seems like Penn State games are going to include quirky plays this season. In taking a knee to end the first half, Fields evidently touched with 1 second remaining. Ohio State coach Ryan Day was livid having to drag his team out of the locker room and continued to be livid after Penn State kicker Jordan Stout made a 50-yard field goal to end the half.

7. Seven minutes left, Penn State trails 38-19 and the offense takes a delay-of-game penalty, its second of the night. Another example of a team not fully in tune.

8. After a wayward first half, Clifford threw the ball as well as he has in his career in the second. At one point he was 12 for 16 fo 225 yards and three touchdowns, then took the field with 2:37 left and a glimmer of hope.

That ended with Clifford's third interception of the season, an overthrown ball to Pat Freiermuth on the run. Clifford still hasn't outgrown his habit of overplaying situations.

