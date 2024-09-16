Penn State Opens as Historic Favorite Over Kent State
Penn State has been a big betting favorite in several college football games recently, but Saturday's game against Kent State might be the biggest line ever involving the Nittany Lions. Or at least the biggest since the 1990s.
Penn State opened as a 49-point favorite over Kent State, according to DraftKings, which is the biggest betting line for a Nittany Lions game recorded at Oddsshark. The site's betting database has lines for Penn State games dating to 1995, and the highest until now was for the Penn State-Akron game in 1999. The Nittany Lions were favored by 44.5 points in that game and covered. Saturday's Penn State-Kent State game could be one for the scoring ages.
Though Penn State (2-0) fell two spots to No. 10 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, the team emerged from its bye week as an overwhelming favorite over Kent State. The reason: Kent State (0-3) is the lowest-rated team in college football, according to the ESPN College Football Power Index. After a 71-0 loss to Tennessee last Saturday, the Golden Flashes retained their spot at No. 134 in the FPI, which projects them to win 1.3 games this season.
Tennessee on Saturday scored 65 first-half points and set program records for total points and total yards (740). The Volunteers offered Kent State a running clock in the second half, but the Golden Flashes declined.
"That's now who we are as a football team," Kent State coach Kenny Burns told reporters in Knoxville after the game. "That's not who we are as a culture. There are a lot of teams that lost today in lump sums. They're not getting running clocks. A football game is a football game. I talked to our captains about it, and they said absolutely not. I said absolutely not. It's just not who we are at all as a football program. No way. I think the second half you saw their response to it. They came back, they fought from it, and that is what their coach [Josh Heupel] said to us after the game that our fight in the second half was impressive."
According to Oddsshark, Penn State has been favored by 40 or more points four other times since 1995. The Nittany Lions covered the spread all four times. That includes two games last season:
- 2023: Penn State (-42) vs. UMass. Final score: Penn State 63, UMass 0
- 2023: Penn State (-42) vs. Delaware. Final score: Penn State 63, Delaware 7
- 2019: Penn State (-42) vs. Idaho. Final score: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- 1999: Penn State (-46.5) vs. Akron. Final score: Penn State 70, Akron 24
Penn State has been pretty solid against the spread as a favorite of late. In their last 19 games as favorites, the Nittany Lions are 15-3-1. However, Penn State did not cover as a 34.5-point favorite in its home opener against Bowling Green.
Saturday's Penn State-Kent State game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
