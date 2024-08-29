Penn State Plans Some Offensive 'Wrinkles' for West Virginia
Penn State coach James Franklin suggested that the Nittany Lions will bring some offensive wrinkles to West Virginia on Saturday, a nod to coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's fresh approach. Franklin discussed the offense, his running backs duo and more Wednesday after practice in State College. Here's a sampling:
The offense enters its final preparations
Franklin said he has a "pretty good idea" of what Kotelnicki's offense will look like Saturday, largely because "I've seen it for 16 hours a day." Still, Penn State has details to master, including many key points before the snap. Kotelnicki likes to generates confusion through shifts and motions, which Franklin called "pre-snap gymnastics." But Franklin also hinted that there will be more to watch.
"We've got to make sure that those things are all clean and we do enough of the things that we've been working on in camp that can be challenging," Franklin told reporters Wednesday. "Things we've done in our history, things that Andy has brought that people have been able to see on tape from watching us as well as watching Kansas and then some wrinkles they haven't seen at either place before."
Another receiver takes flight
Franklin began the availability by bringing up receiver Omari Evans without being asked. The head coach has mentioned the progress of other receivers, notably Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford, but hasn't discussed Evans much. He sought to make amends for that.
Evans, who caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown last season, had to build his receiver skills to match his track speed. Franklin said that Evans has done so this year.
"He's had a really good camp and he’s made huge strides," Franklin said. "Omari’s the guy who everybody’s excited to [see] come out and play well early on and gain confidence. And then he's literally one of those guys whose career could just take off. ... There's a lot of excitement within the program that he's ready."
Expect more timeshare at running back
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen both say they're on board with the position share they've conducted for the past two seasons in Penn State's backfield. That will continue this year. Franklin likes the concept for multiple reasons.
"We want to make sure we're one of these programs that are not only developing big-time college players but also preparing them for their NFL futures," Franklin said. "And that they're not one of these guys NFL scouts are down on because there's so much wear and tear. It helps us keep them fresh and healthy for their careers and also puts them in a very positive light from an NFL perspective."
With that, Franklin also hinted that Penn State could run more two-back sets not only with Singleton and Allen but also with No. 3 back Cam Wallace. The 5-9, 200-pound redshirt freshman has the frame and instincts to block in those formations, which makes him a useful threat in potential two-back sets with either back.
"When 20 personnel [two running backs, no tight ends] is most effective is when [defenses] have to fear both of those backs as also blockers and receivers," Franklin said. "Kaytron has been a really good receiver since he got here. I think that’s where Nick has improved as much as anywhere, in his confidence and ability to be a receiver. And Cam has always been a natural receiver."
A memorable weekend for Ja'Juan Seider
Ja'Juan Seider, Penn State's running backs coach, will put aside many family ties Saturday. Seider played and coached at West Virginia, earning two degrees there. He played for the Mountaineers before finishing his career at Florida A&M. Seider met his wife Brandi at West Virginia and coached there while his son Jaden underwent treatment for lymphoma. And his daughter Ava is a student at West Virginia. However, Seider is all-in at Penn State.
"I want to be a head coach. Let's not sugarcoat it," Seider said. "... But I love the people that I work with. I mean, we've got a great group, so it doesn't get much better than playing up here at Penn State."
Noteworthy
Though offensive lineman J'ven Williams is taking snaps at guard, he hasn't officially switched from tackle to guard, Franklin said. Williams spent last season with left tackle Olu Fashanu to learn the position and mostly drilled there. However, Williams has been cross-training this season at guard as well. He and JB Nelson would be the primary backups to Drew Shelton at left tackle.
Penn State can dress 80 players for Saturday's game, according to NCAA rules. But the whole team will make the trip. Those who aren't in uniform will bus in Saturday.
Saturday's Penn State-West Virginia game kicks off at noon ET on FOX.
